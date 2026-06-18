Nestle, DepEd’s Wellness Campus program relaunched

NESTLÉ Philippines, in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), relaunched its Wellness Campus program on Wednesday, June 17, at the Ritz Hotel in Davao City, aiming to strengthen nutrition education and promote active lifestyles among public school students.

Now in its 14th year, the program targets learners ages 7 to 17 and covers Grades 1 to 10 in public schools across nine regions: the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and the Davao Region.

The program runs from June 8, 2026, to April 30, 2027, and includes inter-school, inter-division, and inter-regional competitions, along with nutrition education initiatives and wellness campaigns.

It is implemented through a partnership between Nestlé Philippines and DepEd, with White Charcoal Management Inc. serving as the program implementer.

Organizers said the program has three main components: nutrition education for elementary and junior high school students, teachers, and parents; the Nestlé Wellness Campus Dancercise program; and competitions and recognition activities that promote healthy living.

These include the Best Implementing School competition, Hataw Sayaw Year 4 dance contest, Sarap Sustansya cook-off competition, and the Wellness Dance Masters competition for teaching and non-teaching personnel. Winners in the contests receive cash prizes.

DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo said the program supports student learning by prioritizing nutrition and health.

“Health is a requirement for learning,” Farnazo said. “A child who is prepared to learn must have proper nutrition. That is basic because brain development requires good nutritional support. If a child is not ready to learn, growth becomes stagnant.”

He said the DepEd-Davao partnership with Nestlé has helped strengthen student wellness programs in the region.

“We are happy with Nestlé Philippines in launching the Wellness Campus because it supports learners in their wellness development,” he said in an interview with SunStar Davao after the Davao relaunch. “From elementary to high school, we see increased awareness and discipline among students. Even parents become more involved.”

Farnazo cited improvements in school performance and participation in wellness programs across the region, saying the initiative has helped promote balanced nutrition among learners.

“Naa gyud ni dako nga tabang sa atong mga bata (This is a big help for our children),” he said. “Gwapo kaayo ni para sa ilang (This is good for their) development. When children grow up with this kind of support, they develop discipline and awareness that they carry into adulthood.”

Nestlé Wellness Campus program lead Charisma Sy said the initiative has evolved over its 14-year run to promote holistic well-being among children.

“The goal is to improve the nutrition and well-being of our children,” Sy said. “We provide learning materials, videos, and dance exercise modules to encourage students to choose nutritious food, stay physically active, and care for the environment.”

She said the program supports not only physical health but also mental well-being, and aligns with DepEd’s MATATAG curriculum by promoting inclusivity, cultural values, and emotional wellness.

“We want to raise a healthier generation,” Sy said. “With the support of partners like DepEd, we integrate lessons that also teach mental health awareness, stress management, and Filipino culture, including traditional games.”

White Charcoal Management Inc. President Pat Goc-ong said the program helps translate nutrition education into engaging school activities.

“Nestlé, as a global leader in nutrition, is sharing its expertise with Filipino public schools,” Goc-ong said. “We provide modules and fun, engaging activities, including mental health components, to help children understand the importance of proper nutrition.”

He said interest among schools and education stakeholders continues to grow as the program expands across regions.

Organizers said the program aims to build long-term habits among students that support healthier communities and stronger learning outcomes. MLSA