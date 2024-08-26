Davao

Netflix unveils One Piece 2 new cast members

Netflix announced new cast members to join the upcoming second season of ONE PIECE: Katey Sagal as Dr. Hiriluk,Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra,Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.
NETFLIX announced new cast members to join the upcoming second season of ONE PIECE: Katey Sagal as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

They will join previously announced new cast members Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry and returning cast members Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Netflix said additional cast to be announced at a later date.

The show's season two is currently in production in Cape Town, South Africa.

ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix. PR

