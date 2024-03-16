Never too young to chase dreams, discover potential

IN A society where uncertainties loom large and challenges seem insurmountable, there are individuals like Jan Marie S. Cirujano who embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment

At just 21 years old, she already carved a remarkable path for herself, navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship, academics, and personal growth.

From the outset, Cirujano's defining characteristic has been her resoluteness.

"I persist even when it gets hard. I stay even when there is a storm, I find ways to make things happen, advocate for my people — bring out the best in them, and try my best at everything that I do," Cirujano said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Fueled by a desire for financial independence and a passion for creation, Cirujano took her first step into the world of business at the tender age of 17 — a bold step for any teenager.

Despite the challenges of balancing entrepreneurship with academics and other commitments, she fearlessly took informed risks and poured her heart into building her brand, 'Janny'.