Never too young to chase dreams, discover potential

IN A society where uncertainties loom large and challenges seem insurmountable, there are individuals like Jan Marie S. Cirujano who embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment
At just 21 years old, she already carved a remarkable path for herself, navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship, academics, and personal growth.
From the outset, Cirujano's defining characteristic has been her resoluteness.
"I persist even when it gets hard. I stay even when there is a storm, I find ways to make things happen, advocate for my people — bring out the best in them, and try my best at everything that I do," Cirujano said in an interview with SunStar Davao.
Fueled by a desire for financial independence and a passion for creation, Cirujano took her first step into the world of business at the tender age of 17 — a bold step for any teenager.
Despite the challenges of balancing entrepreneurship with academics and other commitments, she fearlessly took informed risks and poured her heart into building her brand, 'Janny'.
What began as a personal project during the lockdowns of the pandemic soon blossomed into something more.
"In a way, 'Janny' was a business that became the one thing that kept me hungry for learning and not just to get awards and honors — I became fond of discovering the realities of life and sharing the joy of creating through the collections that I make and release firsthand," she shared.
For the moment she launched her first collection, the love and support poured in from her friends, family, and customers nationwide, even overseas.
"The love has been overwhelming since the first collection that I released," she expressed.
She added, "Even before launching Janny, I received a flow of orders from friends and family, and to date, Janny continues to reach audiences offering them solutions to their style or gifting needs — as I like to call the campaign, ‘Say it with Janny’.”
Cirujano's success did not come without its fair share of trials and tribulations.
As a self-made entrepreneur, she navigated the complexities of business ownership single-handedly, wearing multiple hats — from logistics, customer service, photographer, editor, social media strategist, to packing of orders.
"You can imagine the unglamorous side of all the hard work it takes to create a ‘brand identity’ that people will trust and will choose to buy from," she shared.
"And here comes the hardest part of the entire process. It is not quitting. To sustain the business. Keep it running and relevant. That I think has always been the challenge that never goes away, especially for small businesses such as mine," she added.
Yet, she remained steadfast. Despite the hurdles, Her dedication paid off, culminating in a significant milestone at 18 years old, earning her first six-digit income through her business.
Raised in a family where entrepreneurship thrives, Cirujano draws inspiration from her grandmother, Lydia – a self-made businesswoman.
"My lola Lydia was a certified hustler. She was self-made, built businesses from scratch and created a model that can earn on its own. She’d walk with her belly bag filled with wads of cash, and I said to myself, I’d also reach her level. I wasn’t able to learn from her but I was exposed to the business of building businesses as a child," she shared.
Beyond her entrepreneurial pursuits, she is a multifaceted individual with a passion for learning and personal growth. She is a full-time student of Sanitary Engineering and balances her academic endeavors with a myriad of hobbies and responsibilities, from painting and writing to podcasting and sports leadership.
She credits her supportive parents, siblings, and cousin for helping shape her into the resilient individual she is today.
"I dedicate everything to my supportive parents and siblings, and cousin, Job. They may not know it, but they helped the business become what it is today a thousandfold," she expressed.
As she looks towards the future, Cirujano envisions “Janny” becoming a staple in the fashion industry, with aspirations of collaborating with artists and celebrities.
"Maybe soon, I’ll be able to focus more on curating designs for artists or celebrities. But to where it stands today, I take it with pride that my brand is trusted for gifts, surprises, and meaningful events for people," she said.
"It warms my heart, and it continues to motivate me to discover the potentials Janny may entail in the future," she added.
For aspiring entrepreneurs hesitant to take a step forward, Cirujano urges them to embrace failure, take informed risks, and above all, to start.
"Allow yourself to be a beginner. You can definitely fail, but so what? Choose something that you think will bring value. It does not matter how big or small you start. Just start," she emphasized.
"No matter your age, you are never too young to chase your dreams, discover your potential, and make your mark," she ended.
For more details, check her social media accounts: