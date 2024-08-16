New book offers hope for transitional justice

THE newly launched book by forum ZFD-Philippines aims to be a vital reference and a "ray of hope" for transitional justice advocates in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Titled "Transitional Justice in the Bangsamoro: What’s Next?," the book was launched on August 14, 2023, at Rogen Inn in Davao City. It features articles by Karlos Manlupig, lawyer Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, Bai Shaima Baraguir, and Elnathan B. Ermac.

In a media interview, Lena Muhs, research and communications manager at forumZFD, underscored the importance of transitional justice in achieving a just and lasting peace in Barmm. She noted that a February 2023 conference attended by 200 participants from NGOs, CSOs, academia, and other sectors underscored the need to prioritize this issue.

“Implementation has been slow so we’re trying to focus on it now so that there can be more push and we can highlight the importance and urgency as well of transitional justice,” she said.

She added that the book’s launch follows the conference and includes the findings, which are now available to the public. While advocating for transitional justice in Barmm remains a long-term effort, she said they have established a technical working group and a roadmap for progress.

“It continues to be slow the implementation so we hope that with this event and with the publication and we hope to continue working of course with our CSO partners we can continue pushing for that cause it seems it falls off the table and we want to stress that, that part it's not just about facilitating and healing, it's addressing the underlying root causes of the conflict,” she said.

Mambai Sapalon, a conflict victim-survivor from Carmen, North Cotabato, shared that the book launch has been significant for victims like herself. She acknowledged that while it is not a huge step yet, it represents a way to pursue the rights and justice they deserve.

Sapalon highlighted that since the conference, their request for a marker for the Manila Massacre has been granted, showing that their voices are being heard.

“Murag nakakita me ug medyo sa light sa padul-angan kay naa nay gatabang sa amoa naa nay nay gabulig sa amoa unsay himuon, naa nay dan-ag sa dalan through process so dako kaayog impact ning ilang gihimo kay labi na kay ang libro na ilang gisulat nila, ilang gihimo kanunay na makita sa amoang generation, mabasa nila unsa ang previous unya karun unsa nay status, unsa nay development, malaking bagay na kanilang makita (We can see some light at the end of the tunnel because someone is helping us and guiding us through the process. The impact of this initiative is significant. The book they’ve written will be a lasting resource for future generations to understand our past and the progress made. It’s a big deal),” she said. RGP