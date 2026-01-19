New BSP-DavOro Council takes oath, pledges youth-centered leadership

THE newly appointed members of the Local Council Executive Board (LCEB) of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP)–Davao de Oro Council formally assumed office on January 19, following an oath-taking and turnover ceremony held at the Provincial Capitol’s activity hall in Nabunturan.

Leading the new council is Davao de Oro Governor Raul “RM” Mabanglo, who took his oath as Council Chairperson alongside other provincial officials. The ceremony was administered by Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Gleen Blair Carnicer, marking the official transition of leadership, with the incoming LCEB also receiving documents turned over by the previous council.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Mabanglo emphasized his commitment to strengthening the council’s direction and ensuring that its programs remain focused on guiding and developing the youth. He said the new leadership intends to take its responsibilities seriously, particularly in shaping values and providing meaningful opportunities for young people in the province.

“Dili nato i-limit ang atong kabataan. Kung unsa ang para sa ilaha, kung unsa ang para sa kaayohan, ato silang i-guide og maayo (We should not limit our youth. Whatever is meant for them, whatever is for their good, we will guide them properly),” Mabanglo said, underscoring the role of the BSP in nurturing discipline, leadership, and civic responsibility among the younger generation. PR