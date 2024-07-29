New champions shine in Dagan Kontra Dengue in Davao City

Cristone Dinawanas and Arpha Mae Ugay clinched the men's and women's 10K titles of the Dagan Kontra Dengue 2024 held Sunday at the Davao City Coastal Road.

Dinawanas clocked 37 minutes and 31 seconds (37:31), outpacing Paul James Cabicos and James Delos Santos to rule the men's event. Cabicos timed 38:03 to place second, while Delos Santos finished 39:13 for third.

Ugay dominated the women's 10K with a time of 53:02. Marian Dagdagan (55:49) and Cesarlynne Taer (56:12) placed second and third, respectively.

In the men's 5K, veteran runner Elmer Bartolo checked in at 15:19 to claim the championship over John Kenneth Tagle (15:25) and Mark Hubag (15:32).

Ivy Rellon claimed the women's 5K crown by clocking 18:49, outrunning Shenny Suico (19:34) and Jovel Balion (21:52).

Meanwhile, Rodel Salbane and Milchay Moreno shared top honors in the 3K category. Salbane finished at 10:16 to win the male title over Ronald Joseph Bangoy (10:54), and James Langcaag (11:22). Moreno (12:57) prevailed over Faith Marie Ocon (13:33) and Christine Joy Aurellano (14:10).

The city government of Davao organized the event, with KinetixSports of Kenneth Sai managing it. MLSA