New Corella mayor imposes curfew amid shootings

IN RESPONSE to a recent string of fatal shootings, the Municipal Government of New Corella in Davao del Norte has implemented a strict curfew beginning Thursday night, November 13.

Mayor Monet Federiso signed Executive Order No. 32, establishing a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew to enhance public safety. Checkpoints are in place across the town, with residents encouraged to return home early or remain indoors during curfew hours.

The curfew was prompted by four consecutive shooting incidents, beginning on November 3 with the killing of a government employee.

“Gihangyo ang hugot nga kooperasyon sa publiko pinaagi sa pag-uli og sayo o pagpabilin sa ilang panimalay sa gilatid nga oras, samtang padayon ang lawom nga imbestigasyon sa kapulisan (The public is urged to cooperate fully by returning home early or staying indoors during the designated hours as the police continue their in-depth investigation),” the municipal government said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

A married couple was shot on November 10, followed by an attack on live-in partners in their home on November 12. Most recently, a victim known as Alyas Toto was killed on November 13.

Police are actively investigating these cases.

SunStar Davao reached out to the local government for a comprehensive statement, but no response has been received as of this writing.

In a separate statement provided to dxDC RMN Davao, Mayor Jorjan Federiso acknowledged the challenges facing the community but expressed confidence in overcoming them, urging residents of New Corella to continue praying for peace.

The mayor has met with local security forces to strengthen operations and increase police visibility.

Despite recent events, the area remains calm, with regular checkpoints in various barangays where drivers and passengers undergo thorough document and belongings checks.

Residents are encouraged to fully cooperate with the curfew for community safety. RGL