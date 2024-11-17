New Corella mayor vows swift resolution to recent crimes

In a video message on Friday evening, November 15, Federiso said her administration stands with her constituents who are worried about the recent shooting incidents.

“Apan naningkamot kita uban sa kapulisan, kasundalohan, ug uban pang pwersa sa panggamhanan nga masupil ang maong krimen ug mahatagan kini’g kasulbaran sa daling panahon aron ang hustisya ug kaangayan mopatigbabaw sa atong katilingban (We are working tirelessly alongside the police, military, and other government forces to address these crimes and bring them to a swift resolution so that justice and fairness prevail in our community),” the mayor said.

She said authorities are currently investigating various motives and angles, deepening their efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and those behind these acts.

She said that imposing a curfew and establishing checkpoints in strategic locations in the municipality is part of the preventive measures to address the security concerns.

“Hiniusa natong ihangad kining tanan ngadto sa atong Langitnong Amahan uban sa atong kooperasyon ug partisipasyon alang sa malahutayong kalinaw, kahapsay ug seguridad sa atong munisipalidad (Together, let us entrust all these concerns to our Heavenly Father, coupled with our collective cooperation and participation, to achieve lasting peace, order, and security in our municipality),” Federiso said in her closing statement.

The Davao del Norte municipality implemented a strict curfew beginning Thursday night, November 13, after Federiso signed Executive Order No. 32, establishing a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew to enhance public safety. Checkpoints are in place across the town, with residents encouraged to return home early or remain indoors during curfew hours.

The curfew was prompted by four consecutive shooting incidents, beginning on November 3 with the killing of a government employee.

A married couple was shot on November 10, followed by an attack on live-in partners in their home on November 12. Most recently, a victim known as Alyas Toto was killed on November 13.

Police are actively investigating these cases. RGL