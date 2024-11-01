New Corella starts contact tracing after rabies death from dog meat

THE Rural Health Unit (RHU) of New Corella in Davao del Norte has begun contact tracing following the death of a resident who reportedly consumed dog meat.

In a statement on their official Facebook account, the RHU confirmed the fatality was due to rabies.

The RHU New Corella expressed regret over a rabies-related death linked to the consumption of dog meat. They urged patients who had a check-up on October 24, 2024, to complete the provided Google Forms for contact tracing. The RHU thanked the community for their cooperation and emphasized the importance of staying vigilant.

Reports indicate that several people consumed the cooked dog, which is suspected to have been rabid. Authorities are now reaching out to potential victims to prevent further infections.

A report from GMA's One Mindanao stated that the unnamed victim died from viral encephalitis caused by rabies, according to the Davao Regional Medical Center.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about the health risks associated with consuming dog meat, highlighting zoonotic diseases (diseases that spread from animals to humans), food safety, and public health.

Health risks include rabies transmission, cholera, bacterial infections, parasitic infections, antimicrobial resistance, and foodborne illnesses.

Selling and consuming dog meat is prohibited under the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, or Republic Act 8485. RGL with reports from JRN