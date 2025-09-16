New Davao Oriental police chief commits to boost peace, order

DAVAO Oriental has a new provincial police director as Police Colonel Ritchie S. Bucol officially assumed leadership of the Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office (DOPPO) in a turnover ceremony held on September 11, 2025, at the Kanato Ini Hall of the Subangan Tourism Complex in Mati City.

Bucol succeeded Police Colonel Julius E. Silagan, who was honored for his service and accomplishments during his term.

The ceremony was presided over by PBGen. Joseph R. Arguelles, regional director of Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) and witnessed by Davao Oriental Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang, local officials, police officers, and community stakeholders.

In his speech, Bucol expressed his commitment to strengthening the partnership between the police and the people of Davao Oriental, stressing that his leadership will focus on maintaining peace and order while aiming for a zero-crime environment across the province.

The newly assumed official told the public and the men and women of DOPPO to intensify anti-criminality operations, reinforce community-based policing, and uphold professionalism in service.

Governor Dayanghirang, for his part, acknowledged the progress achieved under Silagan’s leadership and voiced optimism that Bucol’s direction would further advance Davao Oriental’s pursuit of safety and development.

He underscored the vital role of close cooperation between law enforcement and local government in achieving sustainable peace and prosperity for the province.

The new police chief vowed to continue strengthening public trust and unity, ensuring that the police force remains a dependable partner of the people. With this fresh leadership, the Davao Oriental police is pushing forward its vision of making the province a model of peace and order in the Davao Region. DEF