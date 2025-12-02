New Davao Tourist Passport unveiled to boost regional tourism

DABAWENYOS and visiting travelers now have a new way to explore the region’s best attractions with the opening of the Davao Tourist Passport to the public, not just tourists. This initiative is one of its kind in the Philippines.

Introduced by the Davao Tourism Association (Data), the passport opens access to discounts, exclusive promos, and curated travel guides across top destinations in the Davao Region, allowing families and tourists to experience the region through a more immersive and rewarding journey.

The announcement was made during Data’s year-end gathering on November 27, where president Nicole Nina Hao Bian-Ledesma revealed that the project had sparked massive online attention.

The digital preview of the passport quickly went viral, amassing 1.8 million views in just a week, an early sign of the public’s enthusiasm for a reimagined tourism experience.

Despite its name, Data clarified that the document is not an official government-issued passport but a privately led tourism tool designed to help revitalize and strengthen the local travel sector. Data’s Head of Membership Committee, Marissa Tionko, emphasized that the initiative was built to support tourism stakeholders by boosting visitor engagement and increasing foot traffic across partner recreational and service establishments.

“It is not a political passport, it is not a legal document, but it is a passport to push our beloved Davao,” Tionko said.

The Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao) has expressed full support for the project, recognizing its potential to expand visitor circulation in one of the country’s most economically dynamic tourism hubs.

Davao Region, known for its vast and varied geography, from the highlands of Bukidnon-facing Marilog to the coastal cities of Davao, Digos, Panabo, and Samal, has long been regarded as a gateway to both adventure and culture in Mindanao.

Anchored by Mt. Apo, the Philippines’ tallest peak, the region stretches across fertile agricultural plains, white-sand coastal zones, wildlife sanctuaries, vibrant urban centers, and ancestral lands maintained by Indigenous communities. This diversity has made tourism one of the fastest-growing economic engines in the region, supporting jobs in hospitality, food, agriculture, transport, and creative industries.

Within Davao City itself, the new passport highlights staple attractions such as the Philippine Eagle Center, home to the country’s national bird and one of the world’s most critically endangered raptors, as well as Davao Crocodile Park, a popular family-friendly wildlife site. Also included are the Malagos Garden Resort, known for its award-winning chocolates and interactive science park, and the serene Davao Bamboo Sanctuary—a lush retreat that showcases the region’s ecological heritage. For essential services, the passport also lists important city institutions such as Central 911, Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), and Davao Doctors Hospital, giving travelers practical guidance while exploring the metropolitan area.

More than a curated guide, the Davao Tourist Passport functions as both a perks booklet and a collectible souvenir. Guests can have their passports stamped at participating destinations, creating a personalized record of their travels while also gaining access to special prizes from Data partners.

Priced at P500, the passport can be purchased at accredited establishments or through Data’s official Facebook page and is valid from January 1 to December 31, 2026. Each passport is registered to a single holder and is non-transferable, ensuring authenticity and smooth coordination with participating businesses.

Data, founded in 1974, is one of the country’s oldest and most active private tourism networks, playing a vital role in shaping the region’s hospitality and tourism landscape for five decades. Through the Davao Tourist Passport, the organization hopes to strengthen the region’s brand, inspire deeper exploration, and reinvigorate the local travel economy.

For a region celebrated for its rich natural assets, cultural diversity, and fast-growing urban center, Data affirmed that this new passport marks another step toward making Davao not only a top destination but an experience travelers can carry with them. DEF