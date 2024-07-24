New DCPO chief asks for more time before judging his performance

THE newly-instated director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said he does not know whether he is “wanted or unwanted” in Davao City.

Police Colonel Hansel Marantan, acting city director of DCPO, made this statement during the suspended rules of the 28th regular session of the 20th City Council on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“Parang hindi ko malaman if [I do not know if] I am wanted or unwanted now so I think that the challenge with me now is to prove more in order to merit your acceptance in Davao City,” he said.

“Word is cheap so please give me some time for you to ask questions as to my performance,” he continued.

Marantan also mentioned his background and how he was a classmate of former City Director Richard Bad-ang. He said that being new to Davao, he is still unfamiliar with the language and requested not to be judged based on that.

He emphasized that he has been visiting the 19 stations of Davao City, acknowledging the vast area of responsibility which spans 244 square kilometers, equivalent to a fifth of Metro Manila or a sixth of Singapore.

Meanwhile, Davao City Councilor Luna Acosta, chair of the committee on peace and public safety, emphasized that achieving peace and public safety requires continuity and collaboration. She expects the DCPO, the city council, and the executive department to work closely to ensure peace and order.

The acting city director reaffirmed his commitment to this goal, to which Acosta responded that the city fully supports DCPO, regardless of who serves as its head.

Meanwhile, Councilor Diosdado Mahipus said it is premature to assess Marantan’s capabilities, as he believes Marantan is more than capable of leading DCPO. He emphasized that the scrutiny should be on the selection process for DCPO officers, not on the personality of the personnel.

“We do not question your personality, we do not question your capability and it is really too early for us to judge your capacity and capability in leading the DCPO,” he said. RGP