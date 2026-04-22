New DCPO chief visits SP, vows to be ally in maintaining peace

THE newly installed chief of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria, said the police force aims to be a “reliable ally” of the city council in maintaining peace and order.

Madria emphasized that achieving this goal involves strengthening the DCPO’s commitment to the strategic roadmap of the Philippine National Police (PNP) under Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., as well as upholding the organization’s core mantra.

“I stand ready to work with each of you to ensure that the legacy we leave is a Davao that remains the gold standard for peace and order in the Philippines,” Madria said during his address at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

He urged council members to view the DCPO not merely as an enforcement arm, but as a proactive partner in governance. Madria described his visit as the beginning of a more synchronized effort, where the DCPO’s on-the-ground insights can help shape more responsive ordinances, while legislative support can further strengthen the city’s security framework.

Madria said the DCPO is streamlining its processes to ensure faster response times, uphold integrity, and enhance its visibility on the ground so that peace and security are felt by every Dabawenyo.

In line with directives from Police Regional Office-Davao Director Brigadier General Leon Victor Z. Rosete, he added that the DCPO is intensifying police visibility and “target hardening” measures to deter criminality. This includes increasing patrol presence and ensuring strategic, responsive deployments across the city.

“Our goal is to make our presence a constant source of security and assurance for the public,” Madria said.

He noted that his courtesy call to the city council was not only a matter of protocol but also a gesture of his commitment to fostering a unified and transparent approach to governance, aligned with the vision of maintaining Davao’s “Life is Here” environment.

Madria reiterated the DCPO’s commitment to building a proactive and sustainable partnership with the city council by aligning police operations with legislative intent to deliver tangible results and ensure a secure, forward-looking city.

He also acknowledged that Davao City’s peace and order situation is the product not only of police efforts but also of strong legislative support and leadership from the city council.

Madria formally assumed office as city director on March 30, 2026, succeeding acting director Police Colonel Mannan Muarip. RGP