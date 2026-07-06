New DepEd-Davao chief assumes post, meets local execs

NEWLY installed Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) Director Maria Ines C. Asuncion marked her first day in office by engaging local government officials, as the agency undergoes a leadership transition.

Asuncion officially assumed the post on July 1, 2026, replacing outgoing regional director Allan G. Farnazo, who has been reassigned to the Caraga Region.

Her appointment has been described within the education sector as a “homecoming,” as she previously served as assistant regional director in Davao and worked closely with Farnazo in implementing key regional initiatives.

On her first day, Asuncion attended the 7th State of the Province Address of Davao del Norte Governor Edwin I. Jubahib, held during the 59th Araw ng Davao del Norte celebration. She acknowledged the provincial government’s continued support for education, particularly for more than 117,000 elementary and secondary learners in the province.

She also conducted a courtesy visit to officials of the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro, including Vice Governor Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo and Governor Raul Mabanglo, to strengthen collaboration between the local government and DepEd.

Discussions focused on improving teacher competencies, expanding learning opportunities for students, and reinforcing the Schools Division of Davao de Oro.

Asuncion likewise met with Davao de Oro Second District Representative Leonel D. Ceniza to discuss priority concerns and needs of schools in the district, emphasizing the importance of accessible and learner-centered education.

In a Facebook post, DepEd-Davao said the engagements highlight the agency’s continued push to build strong partnerships with local stakeholders to address challenges in the education sector.

Prior to her appointment, Asuncion built a reputation in the department as a results-oriented leader and played a role in shaping programs that contributed to the region’s gains in both academic and co-curricular performance.

Her assumption to office comes as DepEd Davao sustains gains achieved under Farnazo’s leadership, including improved performance in national competitions and strengthened institutional programs across the region. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM PR