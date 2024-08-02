New DSWD-Davao app to streamline services

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) is urging Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4PS) members to use a new app designed to reduce paper consumption.

During the ISpeak media forum on August 1, 2024, at the City Health Office (CHO), Christian Michael Candrejo, system coordinator at DSWD-Davao, announced their partnership with Aquila Softwares to develop an app that will improve access to healthcare for beneficiaries in the province.

He explained that the initiative aims to streamline provincial transactions and reporting processes, making them more efficient and paperless.

The app’s development aligns with a national push for digitalization. However, some beneficiaries in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (Gidas are hesitant to embrace the new technology.

Candrejo noted that once the app is approved, they will gradually transition 4PS beneficiaries to the digital system. The project is being implemented with technical support from Aquila Softwares, without requiring additional funding from the 4Ps program.

The partnership with Aquila Softwares began in 2023, with a memorandum of agreement signed in 2024.

Paulo Rodriguez, CEO of Aquila Softwares, announced that the app, Clinix+, will be launched on August 9. It aims to connect healthcare services with the people, starting with beneficiaries in Davao del Sur and, eventually, extending to 4PS beneficiaries in Davao City.

“We are partnering with government institutions and facilities for us to help in terms of providing the best healthcare service for now in Davao Region,” he said. RGP