New DSWD-Davao chief vows to prioritize transparency, accountability

THE newly installed regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said that the department would prioritize transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Benchie B. Gonzales, the newly installed regional director of DSWD-Davao, said that as he begins this new chapter as the regional director of the department, he is asking for support in upholding a few principles. He also asked his colleagues in the social work to work with unity and compassion, and uphold transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“Public office is a public trust. Every peso entrusted to this field office belongs to the Filipino people. Every decision we make affects lives,” he said on August 3, 2026.

Gonzales said that his leadership would build on the strong foundation already established by the DSWD-Davao Region. He said he did not come to the region to start from scratch since it already has a strong foundation established by his predecessors.

He also vowed to strengthen existing systems and introduce innovations that would enhance the services of the department while preserving its best practices.

He then called on the department’s personnel to be guided by four key principles: fostering unity and compassion as one DSWD family; upholding transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service; embracing innovation and digital transformation to improve service delivery; and ensuring that policies and guidelines remain the compass in carrying out the agency’s mandate.

Gonzales said that these principles will serve as the foundation for strengthening DSWD-Davao’s programs and delivering responsive and people-centered social services in the entire region.

Gonzales was officially installed and delivered his first address on August 3. He was installed by Special Assistant to the Secretary for Mindanao Affairs Asec. Ramel F. Jamen.

He replaced former DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuello Aradanas.

Gonzales previously served as regional director of DSWD-Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan (Mimaropa). RGP