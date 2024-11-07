New early warning system boosts DavOcc disaster preparedness

MALITA, Davao Occidental – The provincial government of Davao Occidental received a new early warning system device from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Monday, October 28, bolstering its efforts to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

The equipment, valued at approximately P730,000, includes Two 4K ultra-high-definition smart TVs for monitoring weather, earthquakes, and other imminent natural calamities.

A high-end desktop computer to serve as a repository for all monitored and collected data.

A total weather station set for comprehensive weather monitoring.

Three radio bases, 15 handheld radios, and three power supplies for weather and river monitoring, as well as disaster response.

This new system will significantly enhance Davao Occidental’s capacity to anticipate and mitigate the risks posed by natural disasters, ultimately safeguarding the community’s safety and well-being.

DOST Davao Occidental provincial director Maria Victoria Dado said that the project proposed by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, is under the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program.

“We are glad that the PLGU has facilitated the purchase of equipment for the adoption of DRRM initiatives to better equip the province in terms of disaster prevention and mitigation,” Dado stated during the turnover, which was in time for the celebration of the 9th Araw ng Davao Occidental.

The DOST official has hoped that the equipment will greatly help the PLGU in effectively responding to emergencies and maintaining peace and order in the province.

PDRRM officer Harry Chester Camoro was thankful for the DOST assistance, saying “With this, we can now have real-time weather data for our area of responsibility and we can closely monitor forecasts and events through enhanced weather monitoring systems with large screen components.” PIA DAVAO