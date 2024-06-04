New grads urged to follow proper overseas job process

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Migrant Workers-Davao Region (DMW-Davao) advised new graduates seeking jobs abroad to ensure their applications follow the correct process.

Marie Rose C. Escalada, Ph.D., labor attaché and assistant regional director of DMW Davao, highlighted the importance of this during the Kapihan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, June 3, 2024, at The Annex of SM City Davao, Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City.

She noted that many new graduates aspire to work abroad and emphasized the need to visit the department’s website to review all the rules and regulations for applying for overseas employment.

“Make sure that the agency offering the job to you is a licensed agency if it is not a licensed agency please do not accept the job offer especially if the visa is not a working visa,” she said.

She added that job offers involving only visit visas should be immediately declined. Applicants must remain vigilant since not all job offers follow the proper process.

Escalada outlined three approved processes for securing employment abroad: regular process, where applicants must find a licensed recruitment agency; government-to-government, where the host country acts as the employer; direct hire, which does not involve a recruitment agency but must still follow the correct procedures since direct hiring is generally not permitted by law. Employers must apply for an exemption and submit it to the central office.

She said that the office is currently monitoring two to three groups of illegal recruiters. However, she could not disclose their names as the investigations are ongoing.

As of April 30, 2024, there are approximately 199,214 Owwa members in the region. Of these, 165,556 are land-based, 22,326 are sea-based, and 11,332 have not specified their type of work.

The office will celebrate the 19th Migrant Workers Day on June 6, 2024, at The Annex of SM City Davao with the theme “Owwa: Migranteng Manggagawang Pinoy, Kayo ang Bida.” As part of the celebration, a one-stop shop will be available offering livelihood assistance. RGP