New housing roadmap in Davao City approved

THE 21st Davao City Council approved on third and final reading the Local Shelter Plan of Davao, which aims to provide housing to underprivileged Dabawenyos.

The ordinance, proposed by Davao City Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr., outlines the plan to address the housing problem in Davao City.

Mahipus, who chairs the Committee on Housing, Rural and Urban Development, said the housing plan includes affordability strategies such as public rentals, rent-to-own schemes, leases, and usufruct arrangements. However, he added that the measure does not mean an automatic transfer of authority.

The councilor said they will contract multiple housing types such as single-attached and single-detached units, mid-rise buildings, and other schemes that will help address the city’s housing problem.

“Mao ni amoang tan-aw na masayon ang pag-angkon sa pabalay diri sa siyudad sa Davao (This is how we see that owning a house here in Davao City can become easier),” he said in a media interview on December 10, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Mahipus said the Local Government Unit (LGU) will provide housing and lots; however, they will need to partner with national agencies and even the private sector to fully address the city’s housing needs.

He clarified that the LGU will not rely solely on these partners, as the city will continue striving to provide housing for Dabawenyos. He noted that there are already existing lots available, and what is needed now is funding for housing construction.

Mahipus said that there are existing housing areas in the city, such as those in Los Amigos and Lasang, developed in partnership with the National Housing Authority (NHA). He said they hope to amend the partnership so the LGU can continue the housing projects.

He added that other lots available for housing are located in Tibuloy and Manambulan, which are still being developed, and hopes they can secure funding for construction soon.

Apart from house-and-lot packages, the LGU also aims to offer lot-only options for those who prefer land without housing units.

Mahipus said the shelter plan will be incorporated into the Local Development Investment Program (LDIP), which will serve as the basis for budget allocation and appropriations.

He said the plan covers 2022 to 2031 but will undergo regular review every three years.

Following the approval of the Local Shelter Plan of Davao City, his committee is planning to amend the Shelter Code, which contains the city’s housing plans, to ensure consistency with the newly approved shelter plan.

Affordable housing for underprivileged Dabawenyos

Mahipus said the beneficiaries of the housing program will be the underprivileged and homeless Dabawenyos, with a focus on socialized housing.

He explained that those affected by infrastructure projects, those living in hazardous areas, and those whose homes were demolished will be given priority in the housing program through the various options under the plan.

“They should be prioritized wala dapat mabiyaan sa siyudad sa Davao protektado dapat ang tanan [nobody should be left behind in Davao City, everybody should be protected],” he said.

Mahipus said beneficiaries must comply with Republic Act No. 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992, as well as its corresponding city ordinance.

He said they aim to prioritize 15,000 housing units, as the city faces a huge housing backlog costing about P17 billion. To secure the required funding, they intend to allocate from the annual budget and are also studying the possibility of a housing tax.

Preparing resettlement sites

Yuri Partol, acting officer-in-charge of the Davao City Housing Office, said their office is preparing resettlement sites for 14,000 Dabawenyos identified as belonging to the lowest income group. However, he clarified this does not mean they will stop catering to those in higher income groups; but priority will be given to the lower income sector since they require the most assistance from the LGU.

“In the future, with the timeline that we have, we can see that resettlement sites will rise all across in the city based on our plan, if the plan is pursued,” he said.

Partol said they are working with the Local Housing Board and the Task Force on Relocation and Settlement to list individuals displaced or removed due to court-ordered evictions.

He added that they are currently maintaining 94 resettlement sites. RGP