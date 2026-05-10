New infra projects transform lives, livelihood in Bansalan

FOR years, residents of a remote farming community in Bansalan struggled to cross flood-prone areas just to transport crops, reach neighboring barangays, or travel safely during heavy rains.

Now, with the completion of three infrastructure projects turned over by the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur on May 7, 2026, residents say daily life in the area is finally beginning to change.

Led by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Cagas, the turnover ceremony covered three completed projects: a box culvert in Purok 10 (Purok Abokado), Barangay Darapuay, worth nearly ₱1.2 million; the concreting of a farm-to-market road connecting Purok 6, Barangay Darapuay, to Barangay Altavista, worth close to ₱3 million; and the renovation of four comfort rooms inside the Bansalan Sangguniang Bayan Building, worth nearly ₱500,000.

While modest in scale compared to large national infrastructure projects, local officials and residents say the developments could have a lasting impact on mobility, agriculture, and daily living in the upland community.

The provincial government said the projects were designed to improve both the lives and livelihoods of residents.

“Paghatag og kahamugaway sa kinabuhi ug panginabuhian sa katawhan sa Davao del Sur ang katuyuan sa Provincial government, under the leadership of Gov. Cagas (The goal of the Provincial Government, under the leadership of Governor Cagas, is to provide comfort and improve the lives and livelihoods of the people of Davao del Sur),” the Davao del Sur Provincial Information Office, led by Sherwin Cesar, LPT, said.

For Barangay Darapuay residents, the most significant improvement is the newly completed box culvert, which now allows farmers to cross an area long plagued by flooding and strong water currents.

“Kini usa gyud ni kadako ug importante gyud kaayo diri sa among barangay kay kining project-ka, mao ning gipangayo sa mga katawhan diri sa Purok Abokado, daghan kaayong salamat sa nagpa-implement niini labi na sa atoang inahan sa probinsiya ug amahan nga si sir Marc ug si Yvonne Roña Cagas, salamat kaayo sa inyoha nga giaksyonan gyud dayon kay pila na ka-tuig nga naghulat ang mga katawhan diri sa Purok Abokado, Barangay Darapuay nga makaagi gyud sila kay kini nga area kusog kaayo ang tubig ug magbaha di gyud sila kaagi (This is truly a big and very important project for our barangay because this is what the people of Purok Abokado have long been asking for. We are very thankful to those who implemented this project, especially our provincial mother and father, Sir Marc and Yvonne Roña Cagas. Thank you very much for acting on this immediately because the people of Purok Abokado in Barangay Darapuay have waited for this for many years so they could finally pass through this area, since the water here becomes very strong and floods often make it impassable),” said Adjutor Candones, Darapuay barangay captain.

Most residents in the area depend on farming for their livelihood, producing rubber, coconuts, vegetables, and other crops. During periods of heavy rain, transporting produce often became difficult and risky, affecting incomes and limiting access to markets.

Studies have shown that rural infrastructure projects such as farm-to-market roads and drainage crossings play a crucial role in improving agricultural productivity and reducing poverty in remote communities. According to the World Bank, improved rural roads reduce transport costs, shorten travel time, improve access to markets, and increase farmer incomes by strengthening connectivity between isolated communities and economic centers.

The World Bank’s Philippine Rural Development Project reported that more than 2,400 kilometers of rural roads built nationwide helped reduce travel time by 41 percent and transport costs by around 21 percent, while increasing household incomes among farmer beneficiaries.

Separate studies conducted in rural areas of Mindanao and Caraga also found that farm-to-market roads significantly improved accessibility, created employment opportunities, and increased household income among farming communities.

In Bansalan, officials said the turnover ceremony itself was equally important because it demonstrated transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

“Ang pag-turn-over sa usa ka project kay importante kaayo, kay this is one form of transparency para sa mga katawhan sa atoang probinsiya sa Davao del Sur. Diri atong nakita asa paingon ang atong mga ginabayad nga taxes paingon sa proyekto, atoang personal gyud nga nakita nga adunay gyuy proyekto ug dili ‘ghost’ ang proyekto nga gi-turn-over,” said Bansalan Vice Mayor Kirby Villaraiz.

Villaraiz added that project turnovers also allow officials to directly assess additional needs in communities.

“Sa among mga opisyal, and also it is true to Governor also nga at least personal namong mahimamat sa maong lugar nga among naadtuan and amo pung ma-witness and among makita og unsa pa may kakulangan, so didto ganina nakita ni gov, personally nga angay pa gyung tabangan sa umaabot pang mga katuigan o umaabot pang termino ni gov, so mao nay mahinungdanon kaayo or ang message sa atong turnover (For us officials, and this is also true for the governor, it is important that we personally visit the places we go to so we can witness the situation ourselves and see what else is lacking. Earlier, the governor personally saw what still needs assistance in the coming years or in her future term, and that is the true importance and message of our turnover),” he said.

Beyond agriculture, infrastructure development in far-flung communities often creates ripple effects that improve access to education, healthcare, emergency response, and government services. CEA