New Ironman 70.3 Davao course `exciting' - Princess Galura

Excitement is building up for the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Davao, with organizers optimistic about the revamped course. Nearly 60 joined a walkthrough on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The Ironman 70.3 Davao, which is set on August 11, 2024, in an out-and-back course from the Davao City Coastal Road, marks the fourth edition of the prestigious triathlon event hosted by Davao City. Past editions of the race were held in an out-and-back course from the Azuela Cove in Lanang.