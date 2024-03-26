New Ironman 70.3 Davao course `exciting' - Princess Galura

Excitement is building up for the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Davao, with organizers optimistic about the revamped course. Nearly 60 joined a walkthrough on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
The Ironman 70.3 Davao, which is set on August 11, 2024, in an out-and-back course from the Davao City Coastal Road, marks the fourth edition of the prestigious triathlon event hosted by Davao City. Past editions of the race were held in an out-and-back course from the Azuela Cove in Lanang.
Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc.- a part of the IRONMAN Group, said, "It's exciting, as in! The roads of the bike course are wide and open. Halos walang aayusin (Almost, there's nothing to fix)," she said in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao. "Magaling talaga ang Davao sa overall (Davao truly excels overall)."
Stretching from the Davao Coastal Road to a section of Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur, the bike route earned praise from Galura, who also commended Municipal Mayor Jose Nelson Z. Sala, Sr. for his unwavering support.
The walkthrough included representatives from local government units (LGUs) of Davao City and Sta. Cruz, as well as key agencies like the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Davao Central 911, Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Highway Patrol Group (HPG).
While the bike leg's roads pose little concern, Galura noted, "Syempre we will fix saan ang parking, road closure, command center, food park, etc (Of course, we'll address parking, road closures, the command center, food park arrangements, and more)."
Galura also announced the launch of an all-inclusive 5K run for women on August 9, 2024, named the "Gwapa Dabawenya Run."
In a Facebook post on Friday, March 22, Galura highlighted that this year's Davao edition stands as the sole Ironman 70.3 race in the Philippines where female AG'ers can qualify for the World Championships (WC) in Nice in September 2024. "It offers a fast track to the WC, an opportunity we may never have the chance to experience again," she added.
The decision to move Ironman 70.3 Davao from its usual March schedule to August 2024 stems from participants' feedback regarding rough waters during the Araw ng Dabaw month. August waters are expected to be calmer.
Safety remains paramount following the tragic death of a Dabawenyo coach on March 26, 2023, due to a heart attack during the swimming segment of the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao. Organizers are prioritizing participant safety in all subsequent competitions. MLSA