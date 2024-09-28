New Lingap satellite office opens

Lingap Para sa Mahirap now operates six satellite offices across Davao City, including locations in Toril, Marilog, Paquibato, Calinan, and Bunawan. The newest office will make services more accessible to residents by reducing the need for long-distance travel.

According to Shiela-Mae Maturan, team leader of the new office, it will serve residents of Barangays 31-D, 36-D, 37-D, 40-D, and Bucana. She explained that locals can now process their documents without having to travel to the main office at the Malasakit Center in the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) compound.

“Mas accessible na siya sa katung mga taga diri na constituents or clients nga duol lang diria na mga barangay dili na sila mu adtu og main office kay para didtoa lang mag process (This office is more accessible for clients living in nearby barangays; they no longer need to go to the main office to process their documents),” she said in an interview with GMA Super Radyo Davao.

Services provided at the new office include assistance with hospital and laboratory bills, dialysis, funeral expenses, and up to P3,000 for medicines. Financial aid is determined based on individual circumstances.

Barangay Captain Robert Olan-olan of 76-A expressed gratitude for the new office, noting that it will significantly help residents struggling with high hospital bills. He encouraged all barangay members to take advantage of the services offered.

“Gamit kaayo ning Lingap natu karun na aduna nay, si separate na gyud ang Lingap sa Poblacion District Office dako kaayo ning tabang sa barangay namo (This is a great help for us, especially now that we have a separate Lingap office in the Poblacion District),” he said.

Daniel Manreal, a resident of Barangay 40-D and the first client of the new office, sought assistance for his parents' hospital bills. His mother, who has diabetes and recently underwent bone surgery costing P77,000, and his father, who is dealing with prostate issues and lung phlegm, with a bill over P170,000, received assistance from Lingap.

During his visit to the office, Manreal brought the required documents, including a Certificate of Indigency, Certificate of Confinement, hospital bills, and his parents' valid IDs. RGP