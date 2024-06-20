New naval chief seeks stronger ties with LGU

THE new commander of Naval Forces of Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) is aiming for stronger collaboration with the Davao City Government.

Commodore Alfonsin Tumanda Jr., who took command of NFEM, expressed his commitment during a council session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024.

He emphasized the importance of fostering a robust relationship with Davao City's Local Government Unit (LGU).

“I understand the vital role that Davao City plays in the economic and social fabric of our nation and I am committed to work hand in hand with the local authorities to address any challenges and concerns that may arise,” he said. “Together we can build a safer and more prosperous future for our community, our Davao.”

Tumanda anticipates initiating constructive dialogue and collaboration with the 20th City Council and Davao City residents. He highlighted the necessity of support and partnership from LGUs and the community to fulfill their duties effectively.

He also underscored their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s waters, a responsibility they take very seriously. Tumanda affirmed that he and his team are fully dedicated to safeguarding Dabawenyos.

“Our mission is clear: to uphold the security and sovereignty of our nation’s waters, protect our maritime resources, and contribute to the peace and stability of our region, the Davao region,” he said.

Tumanda, who hails from Misamis Occidental and has served in the Philippine Navy for 33 years, assumed his post on February 17, 2024. RGP