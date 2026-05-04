New Opapru sec, MILF Peace Panel chair vow to sustain Bangsamoro gains

MANILA — In a bid to sustain and build on the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process, Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Peace Implementing Panel Chair Mohagher M. Iqbal met on April 28, 2026.

During the meeting, Sarmiento and Iqbal discussed ways to fast-track and more effectively carry out the Normalization Process under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

The officials recognized the challenges, as well as the opportunities, facing the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the MILF in the implementation of the Normalization Program, and vowed to work closely together to address these concerns.

Iqbal underscored the importance of mutual respect, cooperation, and dialogue between the GPH and MILF, principles which will enable both parties to fulfill their commitments under the CAB.

Sarmiento, who assumed the post on April 22, noted that much has been achieved under the Bangsamoro peace process, particularly in uplifting the socioeconomic conditions of MILF members, their families and communities.

“Now more than ever, let us be involved. It is time for our people to focus on economic and development activities working together towards a more peaceful, inclusive, and progressive country,” he stressed.

According to the peace adviser, “Responsible citizenship is at the heart of a progressive nation. Article XIII of our Constitution encourages active citizen participation in governance, because when people are involved, growth becomes more inclusive and meaningful.”

This pro-active mindset, Sarmiento pointed out, is what “Ang Bagong Pilipinas is all about,” as he emphasized that “Sustaining peace is a shared responsibility” wherein “Each of us plays a role in building positive peace.”

He explained that positive peace can only be achieved if the country has “a well-functioning and accountable government, rule of law and a fair justice system, low levels of corruption, strong institutions and social cohesion.”

Sarmiento added that for genuine and meaningful peace to firmly take root, there must also be an “equitable distribution of resources, respect for the rights of others, and access to education and economic opportunities.”

“Now more than ever, let us be involved. It is time for our people to focus on economic and development activities, working together toward a more peaceful, inclusive, and progressive country,” he declared.

Sarmiento thanked Iqbal for the meeting, the first official gathering between the two officials since the former assumed the post, saying “[the] government becomes more effective when it works with the people rather than simply for them.”

“Together, as directed by PBBM, we aim to build a progressive Barmm, where its people take pride in their region and in being Filipino,” he said, reaffirming President Ferdinand Marcos’s unwavering commitment to the Bangsamoro leadership and its people.

Sarmiento served as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary during the term of the late President Benigno Aquino III and is a former member of the House of Representatives. He was also elected as Calbayog City mayor for three terms.

With his extensive experience as a national official, local chief executive and legislator, he has strongly advocated for inclusive, accountable and transparent governance, wherein local government units must be capacitated and empowered to chart their area’s future. PR