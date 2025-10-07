New plant species found in Apayao

A NEW plant species, Vaccinium kilangensis, has been discovered in the highland forests of Apayao in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Dr. Pieter Pelser, lead author of the study and a scientist from the University of Canterbury and the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), said the discovery shows that Apayao’s forests still hold many undiscovered species.

“It proves why protecting these places under Unesco matters- not just for culture and communities, but for global science,” he said.

Described in the international journal Phytotaxa, Vaccinium kilangensis belongs to the same family as blueberries. It has small, distinct leaves and flowers unlike any other plant species found in the country. The plant was discovered in Kilang Pass, along the Apayao–Ilocos Norte border.

Apayao Governor Butzy Bulut Jr. said the discovery is a proud moment for the province, calling it proof of the natural wealth entrusted to its people.

“As Isnags, our lives are bound to these forests, and we are committed to protecting them for future generations,” Bulut said.

Apayao was declared the Philippines’ fourth Unesco Biosphere Reserve in June 2025, in recognition of its intact forest ecosystems and the strong conservation leadership of Indigenous Isnag communities.

The province’s bid for biosphere status began after the discovery of the first active Philippine Eagle nest in Luzon’s forests.

Apayao’s biosphere reserve covers two distinct regions: Upper Apayao, known for its rugged peaks, plateaus, and valleys, and Lower Apayao, characterized by its flatlands, rolling hills, and scenic landscapes.

PEF executive director Dennis Salvador said the discovery of Vaccinium kilangensis underscores the link between protecting forests and preserving biodiversity.

“When we protect as many forests for the Philippine Eagle, we also safeguard countless species still unknown to science,” he said.

The PEF said Apayao is becoming a national model for Indigenous- and community-led forest protection and sustainable development.

“The Philippine Eagle Foundation invites the public to take part in this celebration of purpose-driven action,” the group said. RGP