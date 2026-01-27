New platform offers self-reflection tools

MANILA — Recent studies reveal a growing emotional struggle among Filipinos: 35% of young adults experience depression, 16% live with anxiety, and many are overwhelmed by uncertainty around career paths, identity, relationships, and the future. Despite this, most of them still don’t have access to simple and relevant tools that help with self-reflection or emotional clarity.

To address this rising need, a new self-awareness and discovery activities movement has launched to offer them an easier way to understand themselves, reconnect with their inner world, and gain a sense of direction.

Founded by Roey Balbus, an Australian entrepreneur who has worked closely with Filipinos and their teams for over 15 years, Never Ending Weekends was created from a deep belief in Filipino potential, resilience, and capacity for growth. Over the years, Balbus has supported Filipino professionals, leaders, and teams through business growth, personal development, and leadership transformation.

“Filipinos have been working hard their whole lives, and we don’t want their freedom or success to come in brief moments. For that to happen, they need growth, confidence, and a sense of control over their own lives,” said Balbus. “We believe that they are capable of so much more when they’re given the right tools such as simple activities, accessible guidance, and a path toward true alignment.”

True to this mission, Never Ending Weekends offers simple guided activities that focus on themes many struggle with today ­like identity, clarity, relationships, and emotional grounding. Examples include “Vision Board Creation”, “Explore Your Motivators”, “Mindset Shift Scenarios”, and “Obstacle Mapping & Solution Brainstorm”, each broken down into small, manageable steps that anyone can do alone or with the people they love.

They can now access the activities at https://neverendingweekends.com with both free options available and paid activities starting as low as ₱120.

“As people go through the activities, they learn to pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves to gain clarity about their path and to slowly build a life that feels like a never ending weekend,” Balbus added. PR