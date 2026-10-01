New PRO-Davao chief features 5-point agenda

THE new acting chief of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), PBGen Benigno L. Guzman, introduced his five-point leadership agenda centered on crime prevention, community engagement, and stronger collaboration as he assumed the post.

Guzman laid down the priorities during his first “Talk to Men” with PRO 11 officers and personnel following the turnover ceremony on Sept. 29 at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City.

His five-point agenda covers Crime Prevention, Crime Solution, Community Engagement, Capability Development, and Collaboration and Good Governance.

Under crime prevention, Guzman directed police personnel to take a proactive approach in preventing criminal activities through stronger police visibility, intelligence gathering, and community-based initiatives.

He also identified crime solution as a key priority, emphasizing the need for police units to strengthen investigations and ensure that cases are properly pursued.

Guzman placed community engagement alongside these priorities, underscoring the importance of building public trust and working closely with communities in addressing peace and order concerns.

He encouraged personnel to listen to residents and strengthen partnerships with local communities, local government units, and other stakeholders.

The new PRO 11 chief also highlighted capability development, which includes continuous training of police personnel as well as programs focused on their morale and welfare.

He said developing a capable police force is necessary to ensure that personnel are prepared to respond to emerging threats and meet the changing demands of police service.

The fifth component of his agenda, collaboration and good governance, calls for closer coordination among police units, government agencies, local governments and other stakeholders.

Guzman also stressed the importance of integrity, accountability and responsible use of government resources in carrying out police duties.

During his first address to the PRO 11 workforce, he called for unity and discipline among personnel, reminding them that effective policing requires collective responsibility.

“Rank is not an excuse for misconduct, position is not a license for abuse, and authority must always come with accountability,” the PRO-Davao leader emphasized.

Guzman assumed leadership of PRO-Davao following the transition from PBGen. Leon Victor Zamora Rosete, who served as regional director until September 25.

His leadership agenda is anchored on the Philippine National Police's continuing thrust under PNP chief PGen Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”

Guzman urged PRO-Davao personnel to remain focused on their mandate to protect lives, enforce the law, maintain peace and order, and strengthen public confidence in the police organization. DEF