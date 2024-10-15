New PRO-Davao chief vows to reduce crime rate

NEWLY appointed Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) acting director Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete announced that his leadership would prioritize reducing crime rates and implementing a balanced approach to serving search warrants.

During his command visit to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on October 10, 2024, Rosete, a former chief of the NCRPO Southern Police District, emphasized his focus on the eight key crimes identified by the Philippine National Police (PNP), which include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, and carnapping of both vehicles and motorcycles. He also highlighted the importance of holding station leaders accountable to ensure the region’s peace.

Rosete’s visit showcased his commitment to personally evaluating local police operations and offering strategic guidance to enhance efficiency. It also provided him the opportunity to engage directly with DCPO personnel, addressing their operational challenges and motivating them to uphold integrity and fairness—values that he noted have been neglected due to abuse of power.

Rosete officially assumed command of PRO-Davao on September 27, 2024, during a turnover ceremony at Camp Catitipan, Buhangin, replacing Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, who was promoted as the new acting chief of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

At 53, Rosete, a graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 1995, has held several key positions, including commander of the Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office, deputy director for administration of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, and director of the PNP Retirement and Benefits Administration Service. DEF