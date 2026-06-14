New sanitary landfill eyed to open, June 16

DAVAO City is targeting the start of operations of its new sanitary landfill on June 16, 2026, as local and environmental authorities work to address the city's waste disposal challenges following the suspension of activities at the existing landfill site last month.

The planned opening comes after weeks of rehabilitation work, safety upgrades, and environmental compliance measures being implemented at the new facility, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB-Davao).

In a statement released on June 12, DENR-EMB-Davao said it recently met with the Davao City Government through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to assess the local government's progress in implementing corrective and mitigating measures for the city's waste management system.

The review comes after the suspension order issued on May 22 against the Davao City Sanitary Landfill after a tragic trash slide occurred on May 20. The incident claimed two lives, injured two others, and left one person missing.

Authorities initially linked the accident to instability in the waste mound, a situation believed to have been aggravated by prolonged and intense rainfall that affected the region.

"The suspension order directed the local government to fast-track stabilization measures at the site, including halting the dumping of incoming waste and prohibiting waste picking activities," DENR-EMB-Davao said.

Since the suspension was imposed, environmental regulators have conducted daily inspections and monitoring activities to ensure compliance with safety directives and evaluate the progress of rehabilitation efforts.

DENR-EMB-Davao also reported that a comprehensive assessment was carried out on June 7 to determine the viability of interim measures proposed by the city government in its appeal and progress report. Another inspection followed on June 8 to evaluate site conditions after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao and raised additional concerns regarding the stability of waste disposal facilities.

According to the city government, construction activities at the new sanitary landfill remain underway in preparation for its targeted opening. Ongoing works include the concreting of the unloading bay, installation of a High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) liner, and benching of landfill cells, all of which are considered critical components for ensuring environmental protection and operational safety.

A verification conducted by the DENR-EMB-Davao Technical Inspection and Assessment Team confirmed continued progress at the new facility.

At the existing landfill, inspectors observed full compliance with the suspension order, noting the absence of waste dumping activities and waste pickers within the area. Authorities also reported the complete evacuation of settlers living near the landfill and the continuation of grading and slope stabilization activities designed to reduce the risk of another waste slide.

Meanwhile, safety improvements at the new landfill are advancing as the city government works to establish an alternative disposal site capable of accommodating Davao City's growing volume of solid waste.

Despite the June 16 target date, DENR officials emphasized that operations will not automatically commence unless the facility passes all required safety and environmental standards.

"Landfill operations will resume once the site is declared safe and the facilities are verified to be fully compliant with environmental and safety standards," the agency said.

DENR-EMB-Davao and the Davao City Government said they will continue coordinating efforts and conducting further evaluations before making a final decision on the operational status of the new landfill. DEF