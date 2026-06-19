New science-themed children’s book spotlights Filipina scientist

THE Sulong Agham children’s book series on Filipino scientists has recently published its newest book featuring Dr. Gay Jane Perez, Director General of the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and professor at the University of the Philippines – Diliman College of Science’s Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology (UPD-CS IESM).

Limited signed copies of “Isang Puwang sa Kalawakan: Si Gay Jane Perez at ang Diwata-1” were distributed during its launch event held on May 8, 2026, at the lobby of the UPD-CS Administration Building. The event was graced by Dr. Gay Jane Perez, author Dr. Eugene Evasco, and illustrator Henrick Dulin. “Isang Puwang sa Kalawakan” explores Dr. Perez’s life and work as the leader of the team behind Diwata-1, the first Philippine microsatellite and the first satellite designed and built by Filipinos.

Dr. Evasco, a Palanca Hall of Fame awardee, described the story as being about a “makabayang siyentista,” whose goal is not only personal advancement but also the service of the nation. Through Dr. Perez’s story, he hopes to inspire Filipino children to pursue their dreams, sparking the next generation of scientists who will carry Filipino science and research beyond the country. “I wanted to show young people a real Filipino woman reaching great heights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Perez described the experience of having a children’s book featuring her life and work as humbling. “If there’s one adjective, that’s it. I was surprised that this kind of work exists. When I saw the narrative, it was also the first time I saw my own story. It felt strange because when I tell my story, I only tell parts of it—but what Eugene wrote, from my childhood in Naga to NASA to PhilSA, made me appreciate it deeply. I saw it from a different perspective,” she shared.

Dr. Perez mentioned that, like many children, she considered herself ordinary back then. She did not dream of becoming a scientist because she didn’t know one. “The message I want to share with young readers is that they can also achieve this—and even more. Opportunities came my way, and I was ready to embrace them and take on the challenges. That led me to where I am now,” she added.

Dr. Perez emphasized that early exposure to role models can open more opportunities for young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Growing up, the only female scientists she saw were in movies, often depicted as “mad scientists” with messy hair. “When I was young, I wished I had more role models—it’s very important. I’m grateful that when I was making decisions about my career, I had the chance to work with people I could look up to, and that inspired me to pursue science,” she recalled.

“[Isang Puwang sa Kalawakan] demonstrates how science and technology play an important role in building our country’s future,” Former UPD-CS Dean and Dr. Perez’s friend Dr. Giovanni Tapang said, underscoring the importance of her work in space science. He added that “Isang Puwang sa Kalawakan” is not merely a celebration of Dr. Perez’s achievements, but also a recognition that there is space for women in the STEM field. “We have the capacity to claim that small space, expand it, and bring it out into the open for the benefit of the Philippines,” Dr. Tapang concluded.

The Sulong Agham children’s book series was born out of a collaboration between the UPD-CS, the non-profit organization Supling Sining, Inc. (SSI), and the UPD College of Arts and Letters Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikang Pilipino (UPD-CAL DFPP).

Other books in this book series include “Ang Doktor ng Dagat,” featuring marine scientist Dr. Deo Florence Onda and written by Dr. Rosario Torres-Yu, and “Ang Natatanging Ngaratngat,” featuring Filipino biologist Leonard Co and written by Mon Sy. EUNICE JEAN C. PATRON