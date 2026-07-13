New Sultan of Masiu carries forward centuries-old Meranaw tradition

MORE than 10,000 people gathered in Lanao del Sur to witness the enthronement of Atty. Mohammad Ben-Usman as the new Sultan of Masiu. His wife, Atty. Rosaemmah Mapupuno Salic, a lawyer-accountant, was also installed as Potre Maamor of Masiu.

The Sultanate of Masiu is one of the 16 royal houses of Lanao. Together, these royal houses form the traditional sultanate system of the Meranaw people, which has existed for centuries. This traditional Muslim institution continues to preserve customary law, help settle disputes, and protect Meranaw culture..

"While the Philippine government is responsible for running public affairs, sultans also have an important role. We should help protect the welfare of our communities, preserve our culture and traditions, and serve as the people's voice in working with the government to address community concerns," Sultan Ben-Usman said.

He believes the Lanao Sultanate needs strong leadership rooted in taritib(traditional social order and customary rules) and ijma (consensus and collective governance), the principles that guide the sultanate. For him, a sultan must go beyond holding a title and lead with integrity, competence, honor, and commitment to service.

To improve the lives of people, especially poor and marginalized communities, Sultan Ben-Usman outlined seven priorities.

Representation and advocacy

Represent the interests of the nine municipalities under the Sultanate of Masiu in the Federation of the Royal Sultanate of Lanao and other councils of sultans across Mindanao and the country.

Partnerships among sultanates

Work with fellow sultans on programs for environmental protection, education, youth development, women's empowerment, livelihoods, disaster preparedness, and assistance for vulnerable communities.

Peacebuilding

Help settle rido (clan feuds) through dialogue and mediation with traditional and religious leaders.

Madrasah education

Support madrasah (Islamic schools) through scholarships, learning materials, teacher development, and partnerships that improve education.

Mosques and religious leadership

Support mosques and imams as centers of faith, learning, and community life.

Livelihoods

Work with government agencies and development partners to expand skills training, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and livelihood programs for disadvantaged families.

Meranaw culture and heritage

Preserve the Meranaw language, traditions, arts, and history by supporting cultural education, traditional artisans, and heritage programs for future generations.

Sultan Ben-Usman draws inspiration from his ancestors who carried the royal title, including Sultan Alongan, Sultan Gomarok, Sultan Datu Alimudin, and Sultan Tagoloan. Through generations, they preserved the royal lineage and carried forward the responsibilities of the Masiu royal house, upholding its traditions, customs, and role in the Meranaw community.

Before his enthronement, Sultan Ben-Usman has been serving as Customs collector of the Bureau of Customs in Cagayan de Oro City. He studied law and mathematics at Mindanao State University, graduating cum laude. In 2010, he received the Malacañang Palace National Award as one of the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines. He was also an exchange student at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a visiting student at Northern Illinois University in the United States. He later pursued a master's degree in public policy at the Ateneo School of Business and Governance of Ateneo de Davao University.

Potre Maamor studied law and accountancy at Mindanao State University. More than the sultan’s wife, she serves as a partner in preserving the traditions of the royal house through cultural activities, community involvement, and support for women.

The Sultanate of Masiu has the largest traditional domain among the 16 royal houses of Lanao, covering nine municipalities: Taraka, Tamparan, Masiu, Mulondo, Watu-Balindong, Tugaya, Bacolod Kalawi, Madalum, and Madamba.

Its seat of governance is Taraka, also known as Dalem a Masiu. Considered one of the oldest settlements in Mindanao, Taraka is the birthplace of the Lanao Sultanate and the core laws that guided Meranaw society long before the Philippine Constitution. Taraka is also home to Babu Rahman Mosque, recognized as the first worship place established on mainland Mindanao and the second oldest mosque in the Philippines. The town remains a symbol of Meranaw heritage and tradition.

The enthronement brought together sultans, datus, community leaders, and guests from the 16 royal houses of Lanao. The main rites were held in Gapao-Balindong, Taraka, while other cultural activities took place in Malungun, Taraka, and Raya and Bantogawato in Watu-Balindong.

The week-long celebration drew government officials, traditional and religious leaders, educators, professionals, youth leaders, and supporters from across Mindanao and beyond. Thousands displayed tarpaulins and cultural flags across Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, and other parts of Mindanao in support of Sultan Ben-Usman.

The festivities highlighted Meranaw artistry and traditions. Guests were served traditional three-layered delicacies decorated with intricate designs. Nearly 100 marigay (ceremonial gifts) featuring Meranaw art, okir motifs, and sarimanoksymbols, were presented to the Sultan and his wife by relatives, dignitaries, and community leaders.

The event also featured the display of Meranaw antiques linked to Balindong Bsarsa Masiu, one of the founders of the Lanao Sultanates and the namesake of Watu-Balindong.

Among the notable figures from the same lineage is former Lanao del Sur Governor Sultan Mohammad Ali Dimaporo, who traces his ancestry to Sultan saMasiu Alongan and Baelabi sa Ramain Matintim. The lineage is also shared by Governor Khalid Dimaporo, Governor Bombit Adiong, Senator Mamintal Tamano, Congressman Yasser Balindong, Congressman Zia Adiong, and Congresswoman Amina Dimaporo.

Mindanao leaders present during the enthronement were: Marawi City three-termer Mayor Majul Gandamra; Balindong Mayor Amer - Reggie Bagul; Mayor Benjie Bagul; Mayor Raysalam Bagul - Mangondato; former Marawi City Mayor Bai Omel Macabando - Basman; former ARMM assemblyman and former Lanao del Sur senior board member Hon. Fiat Macarambon; Vice Mayor Noryasmin Calandada; Director Bai Samira Gutoc - Tomawis; Dr. Jehanne Mutin; Bailabi Jinky Mutin; Board Member Ringo Gandamra; Board Member Omar Ali Sharief; Board Member Alilit Sani; Board Members Abdülhamid and Dao Amerbitor; Marawi City ABC President Doc Jun Gandamra; Board Member Aldine Macarambon (son of Congressman Jun Macarambon); Board Member Jojo RPK Marohombsar (son of Vice Governor RPK Marohombsar); Madamba ABC President Watowaolo Mindalano; Board Member Alico Mangata; Vice Mayor Omar Macarimbor; Vice Mayor Sultan sa Watu Edres Manalocon; Mayor Ustadh Noaim Dipatuan; Vice Mayor Abducader Macadadaya; former COA regional directors Atty. Jun Bato Ali and Atty. Usmin Diamel; BİR RDO Malik Dimakuta; former MSU President Dr. Habib Macaayong; Bai Jamila Abbas Tamano (daughter of Senator Mamintal Tamano); Datu Dino Alonto Lucman (son of Congressman Rashid Lucman and Governor Tarhata Alonto - Lucman); Bai Linky Tamano Marohombsar-Adiong; Datu Coco and Datu Alawi Dimakuta Mapupuno (grandsons of Governor Mandangan Dimakuta); Philippine Army Brigade Commander, General Billy dela Rosa; Tangub City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Shambae Abantas-Usman; MSU Executive Vice President Dr. Abdulcader Ayo; Vice President Dr. Labimombao Adiong Macabando; RTC Judge Samina Macabando-Usman; MILG BARMM Director General Khalid Dumagay; Provincial Engineer Dr. Ote Macabando; National Irrigation Manager of Lanao del Sur Engr. Paunte; Vice Chancellor Dr. Amerkhan Cabaro; Dean Athena Derico-Lawi; Dean Nurhanifa Bacaraman-Derico; DICT Regional Director Alimbzar Asum; respected members of the medical profession, Dr. Saidamer Said (pulmonologist); Dr. Ahmad Domado (oncologist); Dr. Sultan Mamacotao (Internist); Dr. Ingkoy Cader (surgeon); Dr. Aisha Aziza Ronsing-Guro (family medicine); DPWH engineers Norkie Mambuay and Abdurrahman Paunte; Ranao Council led by the council president, former provincial election supervisor of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Basilan, Atty. Abduljaleel Tago; NCMF doctors - Dra. Anisa Mapupuno-Laguindab and Dra. Aliya Mapupuno-Disomangcop; members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines - Lanao del Sur led by its president Atty. Numeiry Padate; Atty. Saidale Gandamra of IBP Lanao del Norte; Manager Dr. Hadja Aisa Saumay of the Davao City DCOT ecoland bus terminal; former DepEd Lanao del Sur Superintendent Dr. Mombao Benito-Abdul; DepEd supervisors from various towns of Lanao del Sur; lawyers Atty. Mamintal Gandamra, Atty. TK Lao, Atty. Mahid Ati, Atty. Sittie Aquila Dipatuan, Atty. Raihana Faisal, Atty. Saliha Lalanto, Atty. Hasnia Paunte, Atty. Omar Mamacotao Diamel, Atty. Aliya Marohomsalic-Malawani, Atty. Munaipha Montila; Datu Prince Rajiv Sarangani (from the office of BARMM MP Bravo Macapaar); Provicial Environment and Natural Resources Director Asmari Labao; Provincial Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform Director Atty. Khalid Ansano; Prof. Nassem Sarangani; Prof. Mariam Samporna; Supervisor Sultan Boyong Comadug; Dr. Amer Comadug; Supervisor Omerah Comadug; customs officials and officers from Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Surigao, Zamboanga, Iligan, Ozamiz, MCT Tagoloan, Cebu, Tacloban, Manila, NAIA, and MICP; Bai Panoro Macarambon (wife of Commissioner and MCB Chairman Macarambon); DFA attaché Mumar Ayo; Dr. Asnawil and Director Mokiin Ayo Ronsing; Baelabi sa Taraka Nurhaniza Cabili-Dumagay; Bai Sorah Ambor; PSA Director Macadadaya; Baelabi a Gaus sa Masiu Aliya Magondacan; Sultan a Diamla Jun Magondacan; former Watu-Balindong First Lady Bai Shaima Macapodi Salic - Ramos (wife of the late Sultan Mayor Roy Ramos); Bai Namira Macapodi-Dangcal; Chief Sominsang Marohombsar Dangcal; LTO Archie Guro; Moriatao Sultan sa Watu and Sultan sa Raya; Sangcopan sa Watu; Baelabi sa Lombayao; Cabugatan sa Balindong; Bai Anida Ramos-Dimakuta; all clans in Taraka, Watu-Balindong and most of the towns in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte; City Assessor Rania Ambor; Asst. provincial assessor Ambor; LTO Officer Marwa Ambor-Disimban; LTO Officer Bairon Comadug Disomangcop; LTO District Head of Surallah South Cotabato Chief Jalal Porna Amatonding; Col. Alex Porna Ambor; Datu Dandan Badio Bansao; former Lumba Bayabao first lady Baelabi Farhana Badio Dagalangit; Atty. Dondon Badio Dandamun; Atty. Shahani Badio Racman; Councilor Tingting Guro Mansungayan; Councilor Dalidigan Comadug; Councilor Saidamen Comadug; Councilor Gambae Mariga; Councilor Adnan Tata Ambor; Datu Sarikra Ambor; Councilor Cali sa Masiu Datu Tano Ambor; City councilors Dimal, Dalidig, Gandamra, and Basman; Supervisor Paypa Mapupuno Serad; Supervisor Hejara Macagaan; Supervisor / Assistant Superintendent Dr. Roca Macabando-Dimal; Bai Nawie Balindong-Lamping; Engr. Cosain Abantas and Dr. Rasid Abantas; all municipal councilors and Brgy captains in Watu-Balindong and Taraka; Sultan Chief Faisal Basman; Datu a Cabugatan sa Masiu, Datu Mando Badio Punag; COA auditors including Auditor Masacal, Auditor Diamel-Calandada, Auditor Khay Gandamra, Auditor Aisa Macarimbor and Auditor Basher Amer; and Sultan a Samporna and Baelabi sa Ramain. Also in support of the enthronement are Mayora Nashiba Gandamra-Sumagayan, MP / Deputy Speaker Atty. Odin Sumagayan; Mayor Sultan Mastura Manabilang; Mayor Lydia Manabilang; Mayor Junah Disomimba and the Disomimba family of Tamparan; BİR Regional Director Saad Macarambon; and RDO Malik Umpar; Mayor Albert Sarip; Court of Appeals Justice Anisah Amanodin-Umpa; Sultan Nasser Sampaco and Baelabi sa Marawi, and Dr. Baelabi Amina Usudan. Almost all members of the 16 Royal houses of Lanao, 28 legislative houses and 4 boundary sultanates were present during the ceremony. The ceremonies were hosted by the parents and the parents-in-law of the Sultan sa Masiu - Sultan sa Malungun Usman Imam Cagul Comadug, Prof. Bai Hadja Sittie Faisah Badio Guro Porna Mamaki Amer; former Marawi City auditor and former COA Provincial supervising auditor of Lanao del Sur, Auditor Miller Macapodi Maruhomsalam Maruhomsidic Salic, CPA, and Chief Nurse Hadja Maryam Bolawan Managantal Sarip Mama-sa-Unayan Mangondaya Mapupuno, RN.

Senator Miguel Zubiri, who was abroad during the enthronement, sent his congratulations to the people of Lanao and Sultan Mohammad. Also present was Cagayan de Oro District Collector of Customs Atty. Manny Zurbito, who was conferred the honorary title Datu a Mangompiya sa Northern Mindanao.