New traffic scheme at Bankerohan market

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) introduced a new traffic scheme at the Bankerohan Public Market.

Dionisio Abude, CTTMO chief, announced during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 23, 2024, at the City Health Office, a new traffic scheme aimed at alleviating congestion at Bankerohan Public Market.

Abude stated, "Tinguha man gyud sa atoang opisina na CTTMO is mahapsay ang movement diha sa maong Bankerohan Public Market dili lang kay sa tao o sa mga sakyanan ug katung mga public utility vehicle, ug katung mga private, katung mga mamalengke, katung mga naga negosyo (Our goal at CTTMO is to streamline movement at Bankerohan Public Market, not only for vehicles but also for marketgoers and business owners)."

The scheme includes re-routing 11 routes of Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) passing through the market, totaling 844 units. Flyers bearing the message "Palihog balik sa inyuhang orihinal na ruta (Please return to your original route)" will be distributed to drivers.

Motorcycles are now prohibited from entering the market, limited only to dropping off passengers in the Balite area. Restrictions on motorcycle routes have also been implemented to ease congestion.

Abude clarified that motorcycles are now restricted from traveling between Balite and Datu Bago. Riders from Fr. Selga Street can no longer access corner Marfori and are limited to Rasay Street. Additionally, motorcycles from San Pedro are no longer permitted.

Abude highlighted the transformation of Posadas Street from a Public Pay Parking lot to a congested area occupied by vendors and vehicles since 2017. Public parking now extends from Corner Pichon to Posadas, Marfori.

He also said that Datu Bago Street, leading to the underpass, was congested with motorcycles, encroached by stalls, and reduced to a single lane, with vendors setting up early in the morning.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., head of the City Economic Enterprise (CEE), identified approximately 406 vacant stalls within the Bankerohan Public Market Area.

Esmar Posadas Realty Corporation confirmed 44 slots for stores and 36 for "laray", while Northbank Holdings Corporation offered a total of 250 vacant stalls. Additionally, the proposed second-floor layout of the market will include 76 vacant spaces.

Paul Bermejo, head of the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), warned vendors not adhering to the 1/3, 2/3 rule – designating one-third of the road for vendors and two-thirds for pedestrians – that their products would be embargoed.

The CTTMO chief stated that vendors were given until May 31, 2024, to relocate, despite initially requesting a two-month leeway. The office emphasized the need to expedite this process to alleviate congestion for marketgoers, business owners, drivers, and vendors by June 1, 2024. RGP