New trolleys turned over to DIA

THE City Government of Davao, in partnership with the Davao Fil-Chinese Multi-Sectoral Association, turned over 500 brand-new luggage trolleys to the Davao International Airport on Monday, May 27.

The turnover ceremony was attended by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Chinese Consul General in Davao Ms. Zhao Xiuzhen, Davao FiL-Chinese Multi-Sectoral Organization President Johnny Tan, other Fil-Chinese stakeholders, Davao City Promotion and Investment Center (DCIPC) Unit Head Christian Cambaya, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao (Caap-Davao) Area Center Manager, Engr. Rex Obcena, among others.

In his speech, Duterte thanked the association for its donation, referring to it as proof of the mutual respect and good rapport between the city government and the local Fil-Chinese community.

Obcena, who accepted the pushcarts on behalf of Caap, thanked the mayor for facilitating the donation. He also thanked the Chinese community for heeding the call of the public and stepping in to help.

Obcena said that with the future turnover of the airport's management to the city, the wait for a truly world-class city-managed DIA will not be for long.

Duterte, in his speech, spoke of the "shared effort of the local government and the private sector" in community development. He said the help from the Fil-Chinese community could not come at a more fortunate time especially since the city has been positioning itself as a major tourism and investment hub in the country.

He said the local government recognizes the merits of economic partnership and people-to-people exchange born out of mutual respect and understanding of foreign cultures.

"This is not only for the city but also for the entire Davao Region as this is the only functioning airport in Region 11," he added.

The mayor also asked the DOTR to fast-track the turnover of the management of the airport to the Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA).

Early this month, the 20th City Council passed a resolution urging the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to expedite the transfer of management of the DIA from Caap to the DIAA. CIO