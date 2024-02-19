New wage hike for Davao workers starts March 6

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board – XI(RTWPB-XI), approved an increase of Thirty-eight Pesos(P38.00) per day to the minimum wage workers in Region-XI to be given in two tranches.



The first tranche of wage increase under Wage Order No. RBXI-22 in the amount of Nineteen Pesos (P19.00) per day shall be upon effectivity of the wage order on March 6, 2024. The new minimum wage rate for workers in the Non-Agriculture sector shall be Four Hundred Sixty-two Pesos (P462.00) per day and for the Agriculture sector workers, it shall be Four Hundred Fifty-seven Pesos (P457.00) per day.

The second tranche under Wage Order No. RBXI-22 in the amount of Nineteen Pesos (P19.00) per day, shall take effect on September 01, 2024. The new minimum wage rate for workers in the Non-Agriculture sector shall be Four Hundred Eighty-one Pesos (P481.00) per day and for the Agriculture sector workers, it shall be Four Hundred Seventy-six Pesos (P476.00) per day.

Moreover, the RTWPB–XI also granted a wage increase in the minimum wage of domestic workers in Region XI under Wage Order No. RBXI-DW-03, to take effect on March 6, 2024. The new minimum wage rates shall be Six Thousand Pesos (P6,000.00) per month for domestic workers in chartered cities and first-class municipalities and Five Thousand Pesos (P5,000.00) per month for domestic workers in other municipalities.

Copies of Wage Order No. RB XI-22 and Wage Order RB XI-DW-03 are available at the RTWPB-XI Office at the Upper Ground Floor, Parking Building, Bormaheco Compound, J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City. The wage orders were published in Sunstar Davao on February 19, 2024. PR