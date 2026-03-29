New website for FPRRD supporters launched

THE family of former President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a new website dedicated to his supporters, releasing a public message of gratitude and unity amid renewed public demonstrations of support.

In a notice dated March 28, 2026, the Duterte family introduced rodrigoroaduterte.com, describing it as a platform for followers whose “belief, encouragement, and unwavering loyalty” have sustained the family through the years. The statement underscores the importance of continued public support, emphasizing that their voices and presence provide strength and reaffirm their conviction that “true power lies in the people who remain faithful to God.”

The message, signed simply by the Duterte family, ends with “Daghang salamat,” expressing deep appreciation to their base.

The website’s homepage features a prominent image of the former president alongside the phrase “Loved by the Filipino People,” as well as a section labeled “A Message from the Family,” indicating that it may serve as a central hub for future communications and updates.

The website launch comes amid heightened public activity from Duterte’s supporters. Just a day earlier, residents and supporters gathered in Davao City for a solidarity walk marking Duterte’s 81st birthday. The event drew crowds calling for his immediate release, reflecting continued loyalty in his longtime political stronghold.

Participants carried banners and chanted messages of support, with organizers saying the gathering is both a birthday tribute and a demonstration of unity.

The solidarity walk, described by attendees as peaceful and organized, reinforced calls from supporters for justice and due process.

While the family has not detailed specific plans for the platform, it is expected to play a role in amplifying messages, sharing updates, and mobilizing supporters moving forward. DEF