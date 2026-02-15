New weevil species found in DavOr

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) announced the discovery of a new species of weevil, Pachyrhynchus analynae, an addition to the Philippine biodiversity.
The specimen was collected from a plant on the forested slopes of Barangay Limot in the municipality of Tarragona, Davao Oriental.
The weevil belongs to the Pachyrhynchus speciosus species group, a collection of beetles admired for their vibrant colors and detailed markings. Although they belong to different species, many display similar patterns, a phenomenon that researchers explain as mimicry.
Mimicry occurs when species present in the same environment evolve similar appearances for protection and survival.
“On the other hand, more than the scientific significance, the discovery necessitates environmental and forest system stability. It likewise serves as strong evidence that Davao Region’s landscapes remain conducive to wildlife,” DENR-Davao wrote in its press release on February 11, 2026.
The new species was named in tribute to the late Dr. Analyn Anzano Cabras, fondly known as the “Queen of Philippine Weevils,” who conducted extensive scholarly work and advanced biodiversity research on beetles.
Dr. Cabras passed away on December 7, 2024, at the age of 38. She was a proud Mindanaoan and an entomologist who discovered nearly a hundred new beetle species.
Cabras was a highly respected Filipino biologist and beetle specialist known for her extensive research on Philippine biodiversity, particularly on weevils (family Curculionidae) and other beetles.
She described approximately 100 new beetle species, most of which are endemic to the Philippines. She authored more than 100 research papers and co-authored multiple books on entomology.
Cabras was selected for the National Geographic Early Career Leadership Program, making her one of the few Filipino scientists chosen globally. She was also featured as one of the Women of Science by the National Geographic Society and recognized as one of the 2020 Future Science Leaders by the National Academy of Science and Technology. RGP