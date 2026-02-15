New weevil species found in DavOr

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) announced the discovery of a new species of weevil, Pachyrhynchus analynae, an addition to the Philippine biodiversity.

The specimen was collected from a plant on the forested slopes of Barangay Limot in the municipality of Tarragona, Davao Oriental.

The weevil belongs to the Pachyrhynchus speciosus species group, a collection of beetles admired for their vibrant colors and detailed markings. Although they belong to different species, many display similar patterns, a phenomenon that researchers explain as mimicry.

Mimicry occurs when species present in the same environment evolve similar appearances for protection and survival.

“On the other hand, more than the scientific significance, the discovery necessitates environmental and forest system stability. It likewise serves as strong evidence that Davao Region’s landscapes remain conducive to wildlife,” DENR-Davao wrote in its press release on February 11, 2026.