Newborn found, rescued in Calinan

A NEWBORN baby boy was rescued along Apigo Farm at Purok 7, Lacson in Calinan, Davao City on Monday morning, January 22, 2024.

In a police report provided by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Elmer Cawayan, 61, and a caretaker of Apigo Farm found the infant in a black cloth.

Cawayan immediately informed the authorities about what he found.

In a video posted by Ry Llanes, the infant is being taken care of by police authorities of Calinan Police Station (PS10), personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (BDRMMC).