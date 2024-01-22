Newborn found, rescued in Calinan

A NEWBORN baby boy was rescued along Apigo Farm at Purok 7, Lacson in Calinan, Davao City on Monday morning, January 22, 2024.
In a police report provided by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Elmer Cawayan, 61, and a caretaker of Apigo Farm found the infant in a black cloth.
Cawayan immediately informed the authorities about what he found.
In a video posted by Ry Llanes, the infant is being taken care of by police authorities of Calinan Police Station (PS10), personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (BDRMMC).
“Walay batasan. Sa ginikanan aning bataa, unta makonsensya ka. Gibilin ra ninyo na murag basura. Pagkawalay puangod ninyo. Ginoo na bahala sa inyo. Daghan gusto magka-anak pero kamo gisayangan ra ninyo ang chance na gihatag sa Ginoo. Salamat Barangay Calinan Responders ug sa atong kapulisan (How cruel! To the parents of this child, I hope you feel guilty. You just left your baby like garbage. How ruthless of you! May the Lord bestow His judgment on you. Many people want to have children, but you just wasted the chance that the Lord gave you. Thank you Barangay Calinan Responders and to the police authorities),” Llanes captioned.
Currently, the newborn, believed to have been born on the same date as he was found, is receiving medical treatment at Dr. Lorenzo Principe Clinic, Ramon Magsaysay Street, Barangay Calinan.
As of press writing, the Calinan Police Station is conducting an investigation to determine the parents of the infant. DEF