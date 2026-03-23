Newborn screening saves lives, nurtures the community

WHEN Raquel Estrella gave birth to her only daughter Jasmin, her joy was quickly met with worry: Jasmin was diagnosed with congenital hypothyroidism. Overwhelmed with this and the uncertainties of the future, Raquel found a lifeline through the Newborn Screening (NBS) Program.

Through regular seminars, testing, and the dedicated services of NBS Continuity Clinics, Raquel and Jasmin received the consistent medical attention they needed.

Today, Raquel is an advocate for the program, urging parents not to take newborn diseases lightly. She emphasizes that early diagnosis and treatment can turn a daunting diagnosis into a success story.

At seven years old, Jasmin is a thriving student at Teodora Awad Echevarria Elementary School, where she excels in her academics and extracurricular activities. Dreaming of becoming a teacher one day, she has the full support of her mother, who is dedicated to nurturing her potential.

Earlier this month, Jasmin joined other children at the Reunion of Saved Babies in Davao City. The event was a celebration of joy and resilience, bringing together families to share stories of hope and success.

The social gathering became a platform for awareness organized by the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao, in partnership with the Newborn Screening Center-Mindanao, the Center for Human Genetics Mindanao, and Volunteer Youth Leaders for Health.

According to the Newborn Screening Center Mindanao, 69,736 babies underwent newborn screening in 2025.

DOH is the lead agency that implements Republic Act No. 9288, or the Newborn Screening Act of 2004, which ensures that every newborn has access to screening for certain heritable conditions that can result in mental retardation, serious health complications, or death if left undetected and untreated.

Newborn Screening Continuity Clinics in the community support this public health program by providing long-term care and management of confirmed positive NBS patients. In the Davao Region, there are four: Southern Philippines Medical Center NBS Continuity Clinic, Davao Regional Medical Center NBS Continuity Clinic, Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital NBS Satellite Continuity Clinic, and Davao Occidental General Hospital NBS Satellite Continuity Clinic.

Dr. Janis Olavides, head of the Family Health Cluster at DOH Davao, said that newborn screening can help define the health of a child.

“We want our babies to be born healthy and free from diseases,” she said. She added that even though parents face uncertainties and children are born with diseases, they can be saved through interventions that are informed by screening.

“Let’s not stop with protecting our family. Let us also spread the good news about newborn screening because you too can save other lives,” she said. PR