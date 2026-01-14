Newly constructed road in BuDa now open to traffic

THREE months after a massive landslide triggered a major road collapse along the Bukidnon–Davao City Road (BuDa Road), the newly constructed permanent alignment in Barangay Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon, was officially opened to all types of vehicles on January 14, 2026, significantly easing traffic congestion and restoring a vital transport corridor between Northern Mindanao and the Davao Region.

The reopening marks a major milestone in recovery efforts following the October 18, 2025 collapse that severely damaged a critical portion of the highway, forcing authorities to shut down the six-lane road due to safety risks. The closure caused long queues of buses, trucks, private cars, and cargo vehicles, with waiting times stretching to as long as two hours during peak periods.

The new alignment permanently replaces the collapsed section, which engineers declared no longer safe for use.

The opening was led by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon and Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, along with local and provincial officials, headed by Quezon Mayor Pablo Lorenzo III.

During a press conference, Dizon said Japanese engineering consultants confirmed that the new road section is now classified as a permanent route.

“We really wanted to tell you na gusto namin bilisan to dahil we know the importance of BuDa road. Ngayon magiging normal na ang traffic road dito,” Dizon said.

“This will be permanent na because we cannot risk using the original one because delikado na. This is according to our Japanese consultants,” he added.

Dizon explained that while the road is already open to all vehicles, the project is not yet fully completed, with drainage systems and asphalt paving still ongoing. He said overall completion has reached around 90 to 95 percent, and the remaining works are focused on improving road durability, slope protection, and water management to prevent future damage.

Senator Zubiri dismissed speculation that the project would be deprioritized due to political or geopolitical considerations, particularly concerns related to the national administration.

“Maraming haka-haka na baka hindi gawing priority ito dahil sa Mindanao pero sabihin ko sa inyo, isang tawag ko lang kay Sec. Vince at sa Presidente nagsabi kaagad sa amin na hahanap sila ng savings para gawin agad yan and does not have to be placed in this [year’s] budget,” Zubiri said.

He emphasized that the government recognized the severe economic impact of the road closure and acted swiftly to secure funding through available savings.

BuDa Road is one of Mindanao’s most important mountain highways, serving as a primary gateway for agricultural products, construction materials, fuel, and consumer goods between Bukidnon and Davao City. It is also heavily used by commuters, tourists, and logistics companies, making it a lifeline for both provincial economies.

Following the October collapse, DPWH implemented a temporary traffic management scheme. A 460-meter four-lane gravel detour road was opened in December 2025 to allow limited passage of all vehicle types during peak travel days, while construction on the permanent alignment continued during non-peak periods. Despite this, traffic congestion persisted, especially for heavy trucks and buses.

Motorists and transport operators were advised to use alternative routes, including the Cagayan de Oro–Tagum route via Sayre Highway, Valencia City, Kapalong, and Talaingod for light vehicles, and the Maramag–Davao route through Carmen, Kabacan, Kidapawan, Digos, and Davao City for heavier units.

DPWH personnel, traffic enforcers, and local authorities were deployed to install barriers, manage traffic flow, and ensure public safety.

Beyond infrastructure damage, the landslide left a deep human toll. After nearly a week of intensive search and retrieval operations, authorities recovered the bodies of Ely and Thelma Ubatay, a couple who had survived a deadly landslide in 2024 but tragically lost their lives in the 2025 collapse.

Dizon earlier ordered DPWH engineers to fast-track the project, which has a total cost of P46.6 million funded through the agency’s Quick Response Fund. The project includes slope stabilization, drainage improvement, road widening, and asphalt surfacing.

According to the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) Regional Director Mylah Aurora Faye Cariño, the prolonged closure of BuDa Road caused estimated economic losses of up to P187 million daily. If the situation had continued, total losses could have reached P14.07 billion by the end of 2025, equivalent to about 1.1 percent of Northern Mindanao’s gross regional domestic product. DEF