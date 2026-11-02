Newly-elected Barmm chief vows to lead with inclusive governance

BANGSAMORO Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua said that he is committed to leading an inclusive regional government and working with lawmakers across political affiliations following his election as the first chief minister of the first regular Bangsamoro Parliament.

In a statement issued on October 30, Macacua expressed his commitment to serving all Bangsamoro constituents, including those who supported his election and those who voted for another candidate, emphasizing that the new parliamentary leadership must prioritize their shared aspirations for peace, justice, and development.

“As I accept the responsibility entrusted to me by Parliament, I do so with humility and a deep sense of duty—not only to those who supported my election, but to every Member of Parliament and every Bangsamoro citizen,” Macacua said.

He also underscored that the inaugural session was not merely about selecting the region's chief minister and parliamentary leaders but demonstrated the capacity of institutions established through years of struggle, peace negotiations, and efforts toward self-governance.

Macacua thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for attending the historic proceedings and supporting the Bangsamoro peace process. He also recognized the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, peace mechanisms, government agencies, international development partners, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders for helping ensure the peaceful conduct of the transition.

He particularly acknowledged the cooperation of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP), the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), and other political groups, noting that political differences should not prevent lawmakers from working together.

“Despite our political differences, we have demonstrated that democratic competition and mutual respect can go hand in hand. This is the spirit we must continue to uphold as we move forward together,” he said.

Macacua's statement came after he secured 51 votes against 27 for former chief minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, with one abstention, during the inaugural session on October 30 in Cotabato City.

Seventy-nine of the 80 members of Parliament attended the proceedings.

His election marked a significant milestone in the Bangsamoro's transition from an interim administration to a regular parliamentary government, following the first parliamentary elections held on September 14, 2026.

Under Republic Act 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the chief minister is elected by a majority of all 80 members of Parliament, requiring at least 41 votes. Unlike the previous gubernatorial system in the former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Bangsamoro parliamentary system allows elected lawmakers to select the head of the regional government from among themselves.

The first regular parliamentary elections recorded 2,018,478 voters, representing an 84.34 percent turnout, according to the Commission on Elections' Regional Board of Canvassers.

The 80-member Parliament consists of 40 regional parliamentary political party representatives, 32 district representatives, and eight sectoral representatives. The BFP secured 31 seats, while the UBJP obtained 30, followed by the BARMM Grand Coalition with eight and Serbisyong Inklusibo Alyansang Progresibo with six.

Meanwhile, Amer Zaakaria Rakim was elected Parliament Speaker with 51 votes, defeating former interim speaker Mohammad Yacob, who received 27 votes.

Macacua said the conclusion of the leadership elections should signal the beginning of a collective responsibility among lawmakers to advance the Bangsamoro's development.

“The election has concluded, but our shared responsibility continues. Whatever our political affiliations, we remain partners in the same Bangsamoro project, united by our common aspirations for peace, justice, and progress,” he said.

The first regular Bangsamoro Parliament is expected to serve a five-year term until June 30, 2031. DEF