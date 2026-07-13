Newly-opened university in Davao City welcomes 1,790 students

NATIONAL University-Davao welcomed 1,790 students as it opened its doors for its first day of classes on Monday, July 13, 2026, exceeding its initial enrollment target for its inaugural academic year.

The university enrolled about 900 first-year college students and 890 Grade 11 students, with enrollment still open until July 25.

Edwin J. Loma, executive and administrative director of NU-Davao, said the university initially targeted 1,000 college students and 500 senior high school students but surpassed its overall goal.

Enrollment will still go on for the next two weeks, so probably 2,000 students for the first year of our operations," Loma said in a media interview Monday.

Among the college programs, medical technology drew the highest enrollment with 245 students, followed by tourism management with 160, psychology with 135, accountancy with 120, computer science with 95, architecture and management accounting with 55 each, and civil engineering with 50.

In senior high school, sciences and allied health attracted the most students with 290, followed by education, arts and social sciences with 190; engineering and architecture, 170; management and accountancy, 125; and computing technologies, 115.

The university said applications for college and senior high school exceeded 100% of its target. Its 28,640-square-meter campus can accommodate up to 18,000 students.

Loma said most students come from Davao City, while others traveled from Digos, General Santos, Cotabato, Tagum, and Mati cities, as well as towns in Agusan and Surigao.

NU-Davao conducted orientations for faculty members and administrators two weeks before classes began and is now holding student orientations by program and section.

The university maintains a teacher-to-student ratio of one faculty member for every 30 students to preserve the quality of instruction, Loma said.

He said NU-Davao has hired between 70 and 80 faculty members for senior high school and college and continues to recruit personnel for other offices to ensure adequate student services.

The university currently offers Grade 11 and first-year college programs. It plans to open Grade 12 and second-year college levels in 2027 as its first batch of students advances.

NU-Davao is also applying for ISO accreditation. RGP