NextGen Muslim Innovators Summit opens

THE Davao City Government, through the Davao City Muslim Youth Sector (DCMYS), opened on Wednesday, January 14, 2025, the two-day NextGen Muslim Innovators Summit 2026 at Agdao Farmers Market, gathering participants and sponsors across Southeast Asia.

The invited participants hailed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Vietnam; Indonesia; Singapore; Manila (NCR); Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm); Mati, Davao Oriental; and active youth participants here in Davao City.

The event hosted lectures on Islamic banking and topics on starting-up businesses while honoring Muslim culture and heritage. It also featured exhibits of local products and Halal food, skincare, and clothing from Indonesia and Singapore entrepreneurs.

Sitie Aysia Cariga Pumbaya, Davao City Muslim Youth Sector president, told Madayaw that the event is their way of pushing the youth to create their own business and strengthen the Halal industry as Davao City is being groomed as a “Halal Hub” in the Philippines.

“For the youth who want to collaborate, those who are open to make their business not only here in Davao but their own respective places, this is an avenue for them. We have speakers lined-up where they can learn how to run their business and also gain insights from government agencies to boost or start up their business. We also hope that they can apply what they can learn to their own businesses and help make Davao City the next Halal hub in the Philippines,” Pumbaya said.

Pumbaya said that the event was planned and organized in October. The City Economic Enterprises and the City Mayor’s Office helped them tap speakers from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Davao City Islamic Chamber of Commerce among others.

Some of the speakers also came from private partners, and personalities that inspire youth in upholding their cultural identity.

One of the invited speakers, Jacklyn Hon Mei San, Miss Petite Global Borneo, told Madayaw that she came to Davao to experience the culture and tradition of the city, and also to remind the youth and all the participants of the good impact of staying true to your roots.

“For this event, specifically to the youth, don’t be afraid to embrace your culture and embrace who they are. Because without their culture and without their religion, it is very hard to stand out as a person, because our culture and our religion is something that makes us who we are today. Doesn’t matter what path we venture in the future as long as we still remember our mother roots its very important to show us the path to success,” she said.

Among the highlights of the event is the business pitching contest among the participating youth groups with cash prize and support in establishing their business.

“Right now we have seven groups lined-up. Each group has five members and there will be at least three winners. Ang ilang madaog gikan sa sponsor, an internship with a telecom company and internship with our international partners. They will also receive prizes from our partners, as well as cash prize na pwede nila gamiton to start up their business. Dili mawala ang plaque and medals. One of the most important aspects is the support of the local government of Davao to make sure to boost their business, dili lang siya plan but instead ma make use gyud nato ang talent and brain sa atong youth sector (The prizes include those from our sponsors, an internship with a telecom company, and an internship with our international partners. They will also receive prizes from our partners, as well as a cash prize that they can use to start their business. Plaques and medals will also be awarded. One of the most important aspects is the support of the Davao City local government to ensure that their businesses are boosted. This is not just a plan; rather, we will truly make use of the talent and intellect of our youth sector.),” she said.

Present during the opening of the event are City Muslim Affairs Office Chairperson-Deputy Mayor Gabriel Nakan, Davao City Councilor Kristine Abdul Mercado, City Tourism Operations Office, and representatives from other national and local government agencies, partners, and guests.

Nakan acknowledged the initiative of Muslim youth in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship while remaining rooted in Islamic values and cultural heritage, with the promotion of the halal industry as a growing global sector.

Mercado read the speech of Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, welcoming the young Muslim innovators, international partners, and expressed optimism that the event could pave the way for an exchange of ideas, creation of meaningful conversations, spark both creative and innovative solutions, and cultivate stronger linkage among young innovators who are committed to service and positive change. CIO