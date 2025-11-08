NFEM seizes ₱43.5M smuggled cigarettes in Davao del Sur

THE Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) intercepted smuggled cigarettes valued at ₱43.5 million along Barangay Bato, Sta. Maria, Davao del Sur, on November 5, 2025.

NFEM said that after receiving a report, they immediately conducted a maritime law enforcement and interdiction operation targeting the watercraft. The team later spotted the ML Fatima Shakira and conducted a visit, board, search, and seizure operation after the vessel’s crew failed to respond to radio communication from NFEM.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered that the boat was loaded with 1,107 boxes of foreign-brand cigarettes worth ₱43.5 million.

The watercraft was owned by Alsamer M. Jafaar of Lantawan, Basilan, and manned by 12 Filipino crew members.

NFEM stated that transporting contraband cigarettes violates Republic Act No. 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016, in relation to Executive Order No. 245, which governs the exportation and importation of tobacco products.

It was also revealed that the contraband cigarettes came from North Sulawesi, Indonesia, and were bound for Barangay Bato, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

The seized cigarettes and the watercraft were then turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition and investigation.

“This operation underscores NFEM's steadfast commitment to enforcing maritime laws and preventing transnational crimes within our maritime borders,” NFEM wrote in their Facebook post on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Seized smuggled cigarettes in Davao City

Meanwhile, in Davao City, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO)–Eden Police Station and Task Force Davao (TFD) arrested the driver of a vehicle loaded with ₱2.12 million worth of smuggled cigarettes on November 5, 2025, in Purok 2, Barangay Lubogan, Toril, Davao City.

The driver was caught transporting around 54 boxes of Bosqu cigarettes, with each box containing about 50 reams.

The vehicle and the seized contraband are now under the custody of the Bureau of Customs, while the driver is detained at the Eden Police Station.

Illegal tobacco trade in Mindanao

According to the 2024 Kantar Open Pack Survey, Mindanao accounts for 50 percent of the country’s illegal tobacco trade.

Lanao del Sur tops the list with a 94.2 percent illicit rate, followed by Maguindanao (73.2 percent), Davao de Oro (69.6 percent), Sarangani (68.2 percent), and Davao del Sur (44.7 percent).

In many areas, eight out of ten cigarettes sold are from illegal sources.

More than 30 smuggling routes have been identified, with most supplies coming from Sabah, Malaysia, and Indonesia. These are transported by sea or land and distributed to wholesalers, retailers, and even house-to-house sellers.

Davao City’s illicit cigarette penetration rate currently stands at 54 percent, with several barangays reported to have stores selling counterfeit products.

Legislative action

Davao City Councilor Rachel Zozobrado on October 7, raised concern over the growing sales of counterfeit cigarettes in the city. She said that illegal sales deprive the government of revenues intended for hospitals and medicines and rob the youth of the healthy future they deserve.

She added that these products are often made without quality control and may contain toxic or unknown substances, increasing the risk of disease and early death.

Zozobrado moved to refer her privilege speech to the Committee on Trade and Commerce and the Committee on Health for first reading. The two committees will conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation to assess the extent and impact of counterfeit cigarette distribution in Davao City.

In a media interview, she said the committees might also revisit the city’s Anti-Smoking Ordinance to determine if amendments or new measures are needed to strengthen enforcement. RGP