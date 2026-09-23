NGCP assures Mindanao grid backto normal, with ample reserves

THE power situation in the Mindanao grid is back to normal following the synchronization of major generating plants back to the system, with sufficient reserves now available to support rising demand, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Speaking at a press conference at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Milfrance Capulong, NGCP Regional Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Officer, reported that forced outages at key base-load coal power plants—including units of GNPower Kauswagan (GNPK) in Lanao del Norte and Therma South Inc. (TSI) in Davao—have been resolved, restoring full transmission capacity across the region.

"Ang current power situation natin (our current power situation) as of today is already normal," Capulong explained. "The coal plants on forced outage have all synchronized back to the grid. So, meron na tayong (we have) sufficient reserves for the Mindanao grid to sustain any unforeseen na unit outages ng mga planta (unit outages of the plants)."

Recent operational metrics recorded available generating capacity in Mindanao at approximately 2,984 megawatts (MW) against a system peak demand of 2,656 MW, yielding an operating reserve margin of 227 to 300 MW.

Capulong noted that because Mindanao holds a stable surplus margin during normal operations, the grid exports up to 400 MW of excess power to the Visayas grid via the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP).

Capulong clarified public misconceptions regarding power exports, addressing questions from consumers who wonder why Mindanao transmits electricity to neighboring regions despite experiencing previous grid alerts.

"Na-stabilize na atong Mindanao. Nag-aexport na ta ng excess power sa ilaha [Visayas] through our Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection," Capulong explained ("Mindanao has already stabilized. We are now exporting excess power to them [Visayas] through our Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection"), emphasizing that power exports strictly occur when Mindanao has excess utility capacity during normal operating days.

She stressed that during alert periods, Mindanao does not export power to other regions because all generated electricity is retained to meet local grid requirements.

Alert threat & El Niño

Despite current stability, Capulong issued an urgent reminder that future grid alerts remain an ongoing possibility depending on power plant reliability and extreme weather.

"Based on current projection of NGCP, the possibility of yellow alert or red alert is always around due to the continuing duration of our coal plants," Capulong warned. "Ang forced outage, hindi natin controlled, so hopefully, we're praying na until the end of the year, wala na tayong maging problem sa mga generating units (Forced outages are beyond our control, so hopefully, we are praying that until the end of the year, we will no longer have any problems with the generating units),” Capulong explained.

Addressing environmental impacts, Capulong noted that El Niño and extreme hot weather severely strain the generation sector by drawing down hydroelectric reservoir levels.

She emphasized that NGCP operates strictly as the transmission provider rather than a power producer.

"El Niño affects the generation sector greatly. Dahil especially 'yung mga hydro power plants," Capulong noted.

"Kung walang generation, kung walang ipoproduce na power, wala kaming ihahatid. We are just the highway or the delivery sector papunta sa distribution utilities (If there is no generation, if there is no power produced, we have nothing to transmit. We are just the highway or the delivery sector heading to the distribution utilities),” she added.

Capulong reassured consumers that transmission facilities remain resilient.

Looking ahead to seasonal demand spikes driven by holiday decorations, commercial activity, and high temperatures, NGCP reiterated its call for individual and commercial energy conservation to maintain grid stability and prevent future yellow or red alert status. GRS