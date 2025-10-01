NHA-Davao distributes financial aid to over 2K calamity-affected families

THE National Housing Authority-Davao Region (NHA-Davao) continues to deliver much-needed financial assistance to families affected by natural disasters, reinforcing its commitment to help vulnerable communities rebuild their homes and lives.

On September 15-16, 2025, the agency distributed a total of P2,055,000 in aid through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), directly benefiting 2,250 families whose homes and properties were damaged by recent calamities.

The recipients included families from the municipalities of Banaybanay and Tarragona in Davao Oriental, as well as those from New Corella in Davao del Norte, many of whom were severely affected by natural disasters such as floods, landslides, and typhoons over the past months.

Assistance for families to rebuild lives

Under the EHAP, affected households receive direct financial assistance to support the repair or reconstruction of their homes following disasters such as fires, typhoons, earthquakes, floods, and landslides. According to NHA-Davao, the program is designed not only to provide immediate relief but also to offer families a fresh start and help them recover faster from the socio-economic impacts of disasters.

2,685 residents benefit from People’s Caravan

The latest round of EHAP distribution follows another major initiative by the NHA earlier this month.

On September 11, 2025, a total of 2,685 beneficiaries participated in the People’s Caravan held in New Bataan, Davao de Oro, a flagship outreach program designed to bring essential government services closer to communities in need.

Representing NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, Assistant General Manager Alvin S. Feliciano led the event, together with New Bataan Mayor Mar Bianca Cualing Brua and other local government officials.

The People’s Caravan brought together various national agencies, local government units, and private sector partners to provide a range of services, including housing assistance, social welfare programs, medical missions, and livelihood support. The initiative aims to create a one-stop platform where residents can easily access government support without the need to travel to urban centers.

Sustained support for resilient communities

The NHA has ramped up its disaster response and recovery initiatives in recent years, recognizing the increasing frequency and severity of climate-related disasters affecting vulnerable communities across Mindanao. The agency continues to collaborate with local government units and other national agencies to enhance its housing assistance programs and ensure that support reaches those who need it most.

Officials said more rounds of financial assistance and on-site visits are planned in the coming months, with priority given to areas severely impacted by typhoons and flash floods during the ongoing rainy season.

Through sustained programs like EHAP and the People’s Caravan, the NHA reaffirms its mission to provide decent shelter, strengthen community resilience, and deliver inclusive public service — ensuring that no family is left behind in times of crisis. DEF