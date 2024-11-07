NHA housing residents to benefit from 1-mo amortization moratorium

THE National Housing Authority-Davao Region (NHA-Davao) announced that approximately 12,000 residents in the region will benefit from the one-month moratorium on amortization and lease payments due to the severe tropical storm Kristine and super typhoon Leon.

Engineer Fileleo O. Beltran, acting administrative officer of NHA-Davao, said that the one-month moratorium has been in effect since October 25, 2024, and all payment deadlines for residential clients from November 1 to 30 will be waived.

Beltran explained that residents would not need to make payments for November, and there would be no surcharges, interest, or penalties. He added that the moratorium applies not only to the residents who were heavily affected by the recent calamity but also to all NHA residential beneficiaries.

“So kahit po minor lang po yung naranasan natin dito sa Davao included po sila sa moratorium (So, even though we did not experience the full impact of the tropical storm here in Davao, they are still included in the moratorium),” he said during the Wednesday media forum on November 6, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Abreeza.

Beltran also clarified that the moratorium would be automatically applied to beneficiaries' accounts. The central office had already made the necessary adjustments for the moratorium to take effect.

He added that if any beneficiaries had already paid for November, their payments would be applied according to a specified hierarchy, with payment obligations resuming in December.

To recall, around 2,028,282 families, or 7,953,766 persons, residing in 11,414 barangays in 17 regions have been affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) and Super Typhoon Leon (international name Kong-rey).

The death toll has climbed to 145, of which 14 have been confirmed as of November 1. Meanwhile, the number of injured persons was placed at 84, of which 10 have been validated. Also undergoing validation are reports of 21 missing persons. RGP with reports from PNA