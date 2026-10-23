Nior drops new single ‘Sindi,’ teases November album

FOR alternative-indie band Nior, music has always captured life’s rawest moments. Following the release of their new single, "Sindi," on AltG Records, the band is also set to drop an 8-track album this November, featuring five previously released singles and three brand new tracks.

The band is composed of Brian Nucup (rhythm guitar/vocals), Gabrielle Van Polanen Petel (vocals), Jessie Ocampo (drums), Paul Tanchiatco (lead guitar), and Christian Cervera Mallari (bass).

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Brian shared: “‘Sindi’ is all about that never-ending hope - that light that inspires you to live every day, the one you cannot live without. This track is different. While our songs are heartfelt, we incorporated many new things and emotions into this one. We worked hard to coordinate everything, from the ideas and emotions to the experiences. I would say this is our best one yet.”

Meanwhile, the band’s upcoming 8-track album features five previously released singles - “Akin,” “Ethanol,” “Giliw,” “BNT,” and "Sindi" - alongside three brand new tracks.

Rather than just compiling their random hits, the band thoughtfully curated a cohesive auditory narrative that showcases their evolution.

“We wanted to show the different sides of Nior and also represent how we’ve grown as a band. We didn’t just choose songs because they were singles or because we like them individually - we also thought about how they would sound together as one album. There is really a journey to our songs and to us as a band,” says Gab.

Bringing years of work together into a single body of work has been an emotional rollercoaster for the members.

“Honestly, it’s really surreal. Some of these songs have been with us for quite a while since we first started as a band, and we’ve gone through a lot while making them. Seeing all our songs come together in one album feels like we’re putting together a big part of our journey as a band. It’s very exciting, and a little scary; in a way, we’re finally letting people hear everything we’ve been working on,” added Gab.

“Sindi” by Nior is now streaming worldwide on all major music platforms under AltG Records. Watch out for Nior’s new album debut this November.

For more information about your favorite Kapuso artists, visit www.gmanetwork.com. PR