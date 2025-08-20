Nixing statistical inquiry carries strict penalty: PSA

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — Refusal to answer or to provide truthful and complete data in response to statistical inquiry of the Philippine Statistical Authority (PSA) is subject to a fine of P100,000 and imprisonment of one year.

PSA Davao del Norte Officer-in-charge (OIC) Michelle Maningo made this emphasis as she pointed out the relevance of statistical data as the basis of decision-making of the national and local government authorities.

Guesting in the Pakigsayod radio program of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) XI Davao del Norte aired over PTV DavNor 48, Maningo said penalties are even more severe for managers and presidents or other higher authorities of establishments, organizations or entities who would fail to cooperate.

To address any hesitation from respondents, Maningo said that PSA assures the public that all data collected are for statistical purposes only and these are protected under the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and the confidentiality provisions of RA 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act.

Part of the protocols of conducting census and statistical survey, Maningo also said PSA also seeks the assistance of barangay officials to convince hesitant residents to participate in the survey.

Maningo explained that the census, conducted every five years, is more than just a headcount but it is a vital tool for understanding the nation’s demographics and formulating and designing government programs, projects, and services.

According to Maningo, the census provides essential data on the characteristics of the population, including sex and other demographics. This information is critical for the government to accurately determine the number of people to serve and to plan its services effectively.

“If the government would be able to know the number of people to serve, it would be able to plan well its services to give to the people for instance the number of classrooms, health centers among others,” she said.

The population count is also essential for legislative redistricting, and in creating a new province, city, municipality or a barangay.

Maningo emphasized that the PSA census numbers are considered legal and official counts by the government, serving as the basis for crafting programs and projects for the Filipino people.

“Tungod kay ang atong (because our) population count is considered by the government as the legal and official count, this becomes the basis in crafting programs and projects of the government for the Filipino people. This is not mere for stats and numbers, these are useful numbers. That’s why we are gathering these numbers,” she added. PIA DAVAO