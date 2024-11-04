NLRC-Davao reports 90% case resolution

THE National Labor Relations Commission - Regional Arbitration Branch - Davao Region (NLRC RAB-Davao) reported that it has resolved 90 percent of the cases filed with its office as of July 2024.

“Sa 2024 wala pa man nahuman as of July. We still have 90 percent (While the year isn’t over yet, we’ve resolved 90 percent of cases in 2024),” said Lawyer Nelia Tancio-Sedillo, executive labor arbiter of NLRC RAB-Davao, during the Kapehan sa Davao event on Monday, November 4, 2024, at SM City Davao.

Sedillo noted that their resolution rates have improved: 93 percent in 2020 and 2021, 94 percent in 2022, and 98 percent in 2023.

The office is currently focusing on execution cases to ensure their decisions are upheld by both the labor arbiter and the commission. They have 30 days to issue a writ of execution once a decision becomes final.

Common cases handled by NLRC RAB-Davao include labor termination disputes, specifically challenges to dismissals in the private sector. Sedillo emphasized that their jurisdiction does not extend to the public sector, which is under the Civil Service Commission. They assist local employees and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

They also address money claims from employees who have resigned, unfair labor practices in organized establishments, and the legality of strikes and lockouts.

However, NLRC RAB-Davao does not cover claims related to employee compensation, social security, Medicare, maternity benefits, wage distortion, or disputes in unorganized establishments. They also do not enforce compromised settlements for labor disputes.

As of August 2024, the office had handled approximately 1,277 cases, with 860 cases resolved, leaving about 417 pending. This figure does not account for new cases from September to December. Sedillo mentioned that most cases arise from security and manpower agencies, as well as direct employment situations. RGP