NMP-Davao: Durian-shaped museum structurally sound despite quakes

THE National Museum of the Philippines (NMP)–Davao has assured the public that the iconic durian-shaped museum building remains structurally sound following the powerful 7.4 and 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck offshore Davao Oriental on October 10, 2025.

In a statement released Sunday, October 19, 2025, NMP-Davao said the structure underwent a full assessment conducted by the Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo).

While the tremor caused visible cracks on several wall surfaces due to stress absorption, the Ocbo confirmed that the building’s structural integrity remains intact and secure.

“Current efforts are focused on repairing architectural and auxiliary components to ensure the continued safety and functionality of the facility,” NMP-Davao said.

The museum also assured that all collections remain safe and intact, although a few pieces will undergo minor conservation measures as part of its proactive care and preservation efforts.

“Please be assured that the safety of our visitors and the protection of our collections are our utmost priorities,” it added.

The NMP-Davao temporarily closed its doors on October 10 and will reopen once the necessary minor repairs are completed.

In a related statement, the museum reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and cultural preservation in line with this year’s Museums and Galleries Month theme, “Resilient Museums & Galleries: Educating for Preparedness and Recovery.” It emphasized that the experience highlights the vital role of museums as beacons of resilience, education, and healing during times of adversity.

Meanwhile, the OCBO, in coordination with the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE)–Davao City Chapter, released a list of establishments issued with Red and Yellow Tags following post-earthquake inspections across the city.

Red Tag (Occupancy Prohibited):

1. Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Administrative and School Buildings)

2. The Velvet Suites and Hotel / Oroderm City

3. Magallanes Residences (Toledo–Building 3)

4. The Pinnacle Hotel and Suites (Main Building only)

5. Transformer Pad of USEP–Obrero

Yellow Tag (Restricted Use):

1. Felcris Centrale (Buildings A and C only)

2. Gaisano Mall of Davao–Bajada (Parts of Parking Building, Grocery Basement, and Lower Basement)

3. Vivaldi Residences Davao (Building perimeter only)

4. Mesatierra Garden Residences (Jogging path area and Room 2204 only)

5. USEP–Obrero (Specific classrooms and rooms under Mechatronics, COA, and TLE Buildings)

6. Ateneo de Davao University–Roxas Campus (2nd and 3rd Hallways of Finster and parts of Thibault Hall)

7. Teleperformance Davao (Part of SM Annex Building, Fire Exit 8 only)

8. Rosario Building–Premium AC Corp., Maa (Left wing pathway near EastWest Bank only)

9. EastWest Unibank–Rosario Building, Maa (Glassrooms)

10. BPI Family Savings Bank–Rosario Building, Maa (Vault Room and ATM Room)

The Ocbo directed all affected establishments to comply strictly with safety requirements and secure clearance before resuming occupancy.

For further inquiries and coordination, the public is advised to contact the Office of the City Building Official. DEF